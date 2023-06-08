Much to the delight of its loyal fanbase, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Unpacked event will take place one month earlier than its usual August timeframe. In other words, the highly-anticipated event is set to take place in July.

The Korean tech giant will be unveiling a slew of its newest devices at the impending event. These include wearables, mobile phones, and more. While Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy Unpacked event is slated to take place in South Korea next month, other details about the event are still scarce.

For instance, Samsung is still mum on the exact launch date. Nevertheless, some reports claim the event will take place at COEX in Samseong-dong, Gangnam. According to a 91mobiles report, the company released a statement that mentions the foldable segment ahead of the event.

So, it is safe to assume that the launch of Samsung's next-generation Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold phones is around the corner. In fact, the report suggests Samsung could give us our first glimpse into the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 during the event. Likewise, an earlier report suggests a new Galaxy Z Fold Ultra could be in the offing.

President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics, TM Roh noted that "the foldable category embodies Samsung's philosophy of delivering breakthrough innovation that pushes boundaries to reshape the future of mobile experiences." The event will be held in Seoul, which is an emerging hub of innovation, culture, and foldable category, he added.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Things you need to know

Samsung showcases its latest devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event, which is usually held twice a year. The first Galaxy Unpacked event typically takes place either in January or February, when the company shows off its Galaxy S lineup.

The second Galaxy Unpacked event previously took place in August for the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold foldable smartphones. The big show gives Samsung fans a glimpse into the company's upcoming products including new phones, smartwatches, and more.

It is still unclear why Samsung has decided to host the Unpacked event in July this year. According to the folks at Chosun Media, the Korean smartphone giant will host the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26, 2023. Other reports suggest the event could take place somewhere between July 25–27.

What to expect from the event?

Details about the products that are set to make their debut at the Unpacked event are still few and far between. However, aside from mobile phones, Samsung could take the wraps off its new smartwatches at the event.

Samsung is sparing no effort to improve its Galaxy Watch 5 series. For instance, the company is planning to add a temperature sensor to the Galaxy Watch 5 to help women track their menstrual cycles. Samsung focused on foldable phones and wearables in last year's event. So, there is a possibility the company could follow the same trend this year.

If rumours making the rounds online turn out to be true, the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless headphones will make their debut at the event. Past leaks suggest Samsung could announce a myriad of new tablets including the long-rumoured Galaxy Tab S9 at the event as well.

Other devices that are likely to make their appearances at the event include Samsung's mixed reality headset and the Galaxy S23 FE smartphone.

How to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2023?

Just like the Unpacked 2021 and 2022 events, this year's Galaxy Unpacked event will probably be a virtual–only event. You will be able to watch the event on Samsung's official YouTube channel. Aside from this, Samsung will share details about the event on its newsroom website.