Some Samsung employees are reportedly unhappy with the overall appearance of the highly-anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 5. An earlier report suggests Samsung is planning to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea in July rather than August.

The Korean brand is expected to take the wraps off its latest mobile phones, wearables, and other devices at the impending event. The word on the street is that Samsung could also give us a glimpse into its next-generation Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series foldable phones next month.

In the meantime, the rumour mill has been churning out speculations around the two upcoming foldable handsets from Samsung. As if that weren't enough, leakers are sparing no effort to reveal the design and other key details of the new devices. In March, a slew of official-looking Galaxy Z Fold 5 renders surfaced online, hinting at some big design changes and a Galaxy S23-like camera setup.

Recent leaks, on the other hand, suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be just a minor upgrade over last year's Galaxy Z Fold 4. Now, renowned leaker Ice Universe claims Samsung's own employees are disappointed with how the Galaxy Z Fold 5 turned out.

Some employees believe the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold series device "can't even be called the Galaxy Z Fold4s," according to the reliable leaker. So, it is safe to say that the new foldable from Samsung isn't likely to receive notable upgrades over its predecessor. which is still one of the best foldable handsets available on the market today.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Will it be better than its predecessor?

In contrast, the folks at Tom's Guide believe Galaxy Z Fold 5 could get some substantial updates, considering Google has brought its maiden foldable phone dubbed the Pixel Fold into the market. First, the report claims Samsung will be reducing the crease in the Galaxy Z Fold 5's main display. Also, the company will reportedly try to reduce the handset's overall weight.

According to a separate report by Phone Arena, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be the company's first foldable device to carry dust resistance. To enable this capability, some sources claim Samsung will make the Flex Mode feature less effective. Currently, the Flex Mode feature enables users to open the phone stand at multiple angles. The handset is also expected to pack a new chipset under the hood.

Past leaks imply the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy to draw its power. To those unaware, the same chipset powers the Galaxy S23 series. Alternatively, the tech giant could equip its new foldable with an enhanced version of that chip. In the photography department, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will probably get new camera sensors.

Samsung's decision to bring minor upgrades to its next-gen foldable is a bad idea

While the next-gen Z Fold will probably receive some upgrades, they aren't likely to be major selling points for the device. The Korean smartphone giant has been effectively dominating the U.S. and European foldable markets for a while now. However, new challenges have popped up in the last twelve months.

Google's recently unveiled Pixel Fold, as well as the long-rumoured OnePlus V Fold, could give the Galaxy Z Fold 5 a run for its money. Aside from this, Samsung's next foldable phone could lock horns with the Honor Magic Vs. So, Samsung has to be innovative with the Galaxy Z Fold series. Still, it seems this year's model will be just an iterative upgrade.

However, the company's smaller foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, is expected to undergo a radical overhaul. For instance, the upcoming clamshell phone will reportedly feature an enlarged cover display, Reportedly, this massive screen will be used to show notifications, as well as camera previews. Samsung will put these speculations to rest during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.