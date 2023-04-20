Samsung has finally added the temperature sensor on the Galaxy Watch 5, which will come in handy for tracking menstruation. This is probably the biggest internal upgrade that will help those who use the Cycle Tracking feature in Samsung Health. The Galaxy Watch collects skin-temperature data to provide better insights into a user's menstruation and ovulation.

While Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 5 series back in August 2022, the skin temperature sensor wasn't a vital part of the overall user experience until now. However, Apple and Fitbit had already introduced a couple of smartwatches with active skin temperature readers for measuring health metrics.

Now, the Korean brand is finally catching up with its competitors with the help of a reputable period-tracking app dubbed Natural Cycles. Notably, this is the first time an FDA-registered smartwatch has adapted Natural Cycles' native algorithm. It is worth noting that the Galaxy Watch 5 series comprises the standard Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro models.

The algorithm uses BBT (basal body temperature) to provide personalised ovulation data. Samsung's Cycle Tracking program can predict menstruation and ovulation windows after reading BBT. This data can be helpful for those who want to track their flow and fertility. The skin-temperature sensor was one of the biggest changes between the Galaxy Watch 5 and its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 4. So, it is a relief to know that the feature is finally functional.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 software update pic.twitter.com/0HmjCuKCKz — Samson One UI #TeamGalaxy - SFC (@SamsonUpdate) April 19, 2023

Unlike the heart rate monitor, the skin temperature sensor isn't freely usable on the Galaxy Watch 5. A SamMobile report claims a lot of users aren't aware of this feature because the sensor works in the background. In a new blog post, Samsung announced that the functionality started rolling out in 30 European markets, the US, and Korea on April 19.

How to track menstruation using the skin temperature sensor

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 skin temperature sensor is part of the Cycle Tracking app. You can use the skin temperature sensor by opening Cycle Tracking in the Samsung Health app. Here, you need to open the calendar and add your most recent cycle information. Under Settings, turn on the "Predict period with skin temp" option.

Once the readings are collected, they will be displayed in a calendar within the Cycle Tracking app. The calendar will show the anticipated period and ovulation windows. However, Tom's Guide editor Kate Kozuch urges users to wait a few days before taking action on the data based on her experience testing smart wearables that collect health data.

UPDATE Brings to the lab the ability to use skin temperature when predicting your menstrual cycle. (Galaxy Watch 5, limited to selected countries) pic.twitter.com/VD0v8aSC9X — itnyang (@hyacokr_itnyang) April 19, 2023

According to Kozuch, the feature requires about 30 days of data to calibrate on the Apple Watch Series 8. Samsung, on the other hand, claims the Galaxy Watch 5's skin temperature sensor can offer accurate menstrual cycle predictions. Apparently, it monitors the wearer's skin temperature once they wake up and before they indulge in any physical activities.

Period trends can help users to plan pregnancy and even identify hormonal conditions such as PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome). The Samsung Health app offers useful actionable advice such as taking a day to relax and exercising to relieve cramps. It will be interesting to see how Samsung will further improve this feature in its long-rumoured Galaxy Watch 6 series.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series: What to expect?

While Samsung is still mum on its plan to launch the highly anticipated Galaxy Watch 5 successor, the upcoming smartwatches have been subject to a lot of leaks and speculations lately. For instance, a recently filed patent suggests Samsung is planning to launch a Galaxy Watch that has a built-in projector.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has returned to the curved glass design. From now on, it is known that the glass is not flat and there is not much other information. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 23, 2023

Likewise, reliable tipster Ice Universe believes the Galaxy Watch 6 will draw inspiration from Apple Watch and the Pixel Watch for its outward appearance. The Korean tech giant could put these speculations to rest in the coming months. If Samsung doesn't deviate from its smartwatch launch pattern, we can expect the Galaxy Watch 6 series to become official in late August, according to a Pocket Lint report.