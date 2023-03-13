Samsung is reportedly working on the highly anticipated Galaxy Watch 5 successor, the Galaxy Watch 6. The Korean brand discontinued one of the most popular smartwatch features, the physical rotating bezel in the Galaxy 5. Notably, the feature first arrived on the Gear S2 watch.

The physical rotating bezel enables users to twist the dial to select apps. It was an optional feature until the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic went official. Regrettably, the Galaxy Watch 5 series does not come with the feature. Instead, the standard Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro have a displeasing haptic version of the feature.

In February, reliable leaker Ice Universe indicated that the Galaxy Watch 6 would draw inspiration from the Apple Watch and Pixel Watch for its outward appearance. Likewise, the company recently filed a new patent that suggests the next-generation Galaxy Watch will have a built-in projector. Samsung could put these speculations to rest ahead of the Galaxy Watch 6 launch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 to bring back the rotating bezel

Nevertheless, it looks like Samsung has learned its lesson and is reportedly planning to bring back people's favourite rotating bezel with the Galaxy Watch 6. On the downside, the feature will be limited to the Pro version. This piece of vital information was shared by Korean YouTuber Super Roader in a new video.

The leaker claims he is a former Samsung employee with a reputation for sharing accurate information about Samsung devices. The Korean brand caught some flak from its loyal fanbase for selling the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for a whopping $170 without offering awe-inspiring features. Yet, some users praised the wearable's mapping features and massive battery.

So, reintroducing one of the users' beloved features just for the Pro model seems like a sensible approach. This might encourage those who aren't willing to spend a lot of money to get their hands on the Pro model to finally consider buying it. Interestingly, a rotating bezel isn't really an essential feature. Still, it is popular among Galaxy Watch users.

The Galaxy Watch 6 isn't likely to see the light of day until the fall, according to past leaks. So, it is safe to assume that the next-generation Galaxy Watch could launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. A report by Galaxy Club recently revealed that the standard Galaxy Watch 6 would get a negligible battery upgrade.

Apparently, the basic Galaxy Watch 6 will go from 284mAh to 300mAh for the 40mm version and 410mAh to 425mAh for the 44mm version. The existing Galaxy Watch 5 Pro draws its juices from a robust 590mAh battery. It is unclear whether the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro will also get a battery boost.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE reportedly canceled

Earlier reports imply that Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy S23 FE in August. Ahead of its launch, the handset has been floating around the rumour mill. Also, there have been a lot of leaks surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. A new leak, per GizmoChina suggests the tech giant isn't planning to launch a new Fan Edition smartphone anytime soon.

According to the report, Samsung will ditch the Galaxy S23 FE. However, it is unclear why the company is skipping the Fan Edition launch this year. Alternatively, Samsung could have simply postponed the Galaxy S23 FE release date. Regardless, the company isn't likely to launch the next Fan Edition phone alongside the Galaxy S24 series in 2024.

Samsung Exclusive!

Samsung's FE series comprises flagship killer devices with similar price tags to the flagship Galaxy S-series phones. However, the FE model faces stiff competition from the mid-range Galaxy A-series phones. On top of that, Samsung offers the previous year's S-series phones at discounted rates. It is also worth mentioning that the company did not launch the Galaxy S22 FE last year.