There's no dearth of foldable phones in the market. Moreover, Google, OnePlus, and many other tech companies are prepping to jump on the foldable phone bandwagon. For instance, Google is reportedly planning to unveil its first-ever foldable phone, dubbed Pixel Fold, at the Google I/O 2023 on May 10. Still, these companies aren't likely to dethrone Samsung, which continues to be at the forefront of the foldable phone market.

The Korean brand is reportedly gearing up to unveil its next-gen Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable phones later this year. Ahead of the launch, the upcoming handsets have been floating around the rumour mill. To recall, noted leaker Ice Universe recently divulged details about the Galaxy Z Fold 5 external display size.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 display details

Now, key details about the Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen have surfaced online. Unsurprisingly, this piece of information also comes from Ice Universe. According to the tipster's latest tweet, the Galaxy Flip 5 will sport a 3.4-inch outer display. Moreover, IU suggests this display will not be rectangular, but slightly squarish instead.

Furthermore, the outer display could take up most of the space of the foldable phone's top panel. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a pokey 1.9-inch outer display. It is currently unclear whether Samsung will collaborate with China's BOE for the external display of its upcoming foldable phones. However, an earlier report suggests BOE won't be supplying foldable display panels for the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Notably, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to feature a larger outer display than the Oppo Find N2 Flip, which has a 3.6-inch display. Interestingly, this speculation doesn't coincide with the new claim. According to a report by Tom's Guide, the more rectangular outer display of the Find N2 Flip could be technically larger than the Galaxy Z Flip 5 display, but it has a smaller surface area.

Artist Technizo Concept recently teamed up with leaker Super Roader to give us an idea of what a larger square external display could look like on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Super Roader believes the device will have a tiny rectangular sub-display next to the camera module. This display will show notifications and functions such as the clock.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 leaks

So, it is safe to assume that the larger display will serve as a camera viewfinder. However, it will be interesting to see whether Samsung allows users to access full apps on the outer as well as the internal displays of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. This will increase the usable display room. Ice Universe claims the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will retain the 6.2-inch cover display and the aspect ratio of its predecessor.

Folks at SamMobile suggest if this speculation turns out to be true, the Korean smartphone giant would ignore its fan base that has restlessly been waiting for a wider cover display. A wider cover display will make it easier for users to type and access some apps. Also, the report indicates the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be 0.2mm thinner than the existing Galaxy Z Fold 4, but there's no gap between the handset's two halves in the folded form.

Disclose some Fold5/Flip5 specifications. I mentioned them before, but now I'm putting them together.



1. Both Fold5 and Flip5 adopt water droplet hinges and support IPX8 level waterproof.



2. The size of Fold5 is only 0.2mm different from that of Fold4, which can be almost… https://t.co/yEiPfgYQF1 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 19, 2023

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy under the hood, according to Ice Universe. Furthermore, the foldable phones will carry an IPX8 rating for water resistance. The handsets will adopt new waterdrop-style hinges folding mechanisms to minimise the crease visibility on the inner display.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will weigh 254 grams, while its precursor weighs 263 grams. Lastly, IU claims that the upcoming foldable phones will adopt a "new touch screen technology." Regrettably, the leaker did not divulge details about the aforesaid technology or explain how it will impact users.