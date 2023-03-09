Samsung has been on a launch spree this year. The Korean tech giant unveiled the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones and other exciting products during its Unpacked 2023 event on February 1. Aside from this, Samsung is reportedly prepping to take the wraps off some equally amazing products in the coming months.

There's a lot of hype surrounding the company's next-generation foldable phones, dubbed the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The Korean brand is currently dominating the foldable smartphone market. However, it will likely face stiff competition from Honor, which recently launched its Magic Vs foldable phone.

Meanwhile, Samsung is sparing no effort to outperform its competitors with its latest foldable offerings. An earlier report suggests the Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldable hinge is slated to undergo a reliability test for one month. The company reportedly plans to use a water drop style hinge that reduces crease visibility on its next foldable phone.

The new Samsung display can be folded not only inward, but also outward

The prototype display uses a new “waterdrop” hinge that can rotate 360 degrees and allows the display to take on a freer shape, reducing stress on it

The display will appear in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 pic.twitter.com/cUOWPR81Gh — mg_ad🇹🇿 (@tech_senate) January 21, 2023

While nothing is set in stone yet, details about the exterior display size of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 have surfaced online, courtesy of a reliable leaker. Tipster Ice Universe, who has a reputation for leaking accurate information about upcoming devices, claims the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will retain the external display of its predecessor. In other words, the next Galaxy Z Fold phone will sport a 6.2-inch external display.

Unfortunately, I can confirm that the Galaxy Z Fold5 external screen is still 6.2 "😕 https://t.co/isu6Ylnhgi — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 8, 2023

Many Galaxy Z Fold users have been urging Samsung to offer a wider cover display to make using certain apps and typing more comfortable. Regrettably, it looks like the Korean smartphone behemoth did not consider this user feedback for its next-generation foldable phone. Most foldable phones on the market offer a wide aspect ratio for the cover screen.

Samsung isn't willing to follow in the footsteps of the Chinese OEMs that make foldable phones with more expansive cover displays. A SamMobile report says the company is focusing more on reducing the screen crease and ensuring the phone folds flat. Also, the foldable handset is expected to carry an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 release date & price

Samsung usually unveils its new foldable phones in August. To recall, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 was announced on August 10, 2022, and it went on sale on August 26, 2022. Likewise, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 went official on August 27, 2021. So, it is safe to assume that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 might launch in August this year.

It is no secret that Samsung's foldable phones aren't easy on the pocketbook. The starting price of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is $1,800 (without a trade-in). However, the Galaxy Z Fold 5's price is still a mystery. Notably, president and head of Samsung's mobile experience division TM Roh recently told CNET that pricing is "definitely a challenge" the company is tackling.

Samsung reportedly plans to use foldable display panels from BOE for its upcoming foldable phones. It is unclear how this decision will impact the pricing of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 foldable phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 design

Samsung allegedly gears up to introduce design changes with the Galaxy Z Fold 5. According to a report by The Elec, the company will use a new water drop-shaped hinge for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 successor. This will reportedly minimise the crease visibility while giving the handset a slimmer profile in the closed state.

This design will resemble the hinge style of the Oppo Find N. Also, this design change will allow the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to shut with no gaps. Some Galaxy Z Fold 4 users claim their phones feel chunky in folded form. So, this would be a significant improvement.

Furthermore, the upcoming book-style foldable from Samsung is likely to support the S Pen like its predecessors. However, it will be interesting to see whether the Galaxy Z Fold 5 users can store it inside the device like the Galaxy S23 Ultra owners.