Samsung is in a leading and influential position in the foldable phone segment. The Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip series continue to garner skyrocketing popularity among consumers. Samsung's current-gen Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 foldable phones are teeming with exciting features.

The Korean smartphone giant is expected to spare no effort to offer major upgrades with its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable phones. However, the company is understandably keeping key details about its next-generation foldable devices under wraps.

Past leaks have shed some light on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 despite the lack of official confirmation. Moreover, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 storage options were recently tipped. According to a new leak, the upcoming foldable devices from Samsung will be available in three storage configurations.

Likewise, an earlier report suggests the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will pack a 4nm processor and have an S-pen slot. However, Samsung has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations yet. Notably, the company could be waiting for the right time to put these rumours to rest.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 latest rumour

In the meantime, vital information regarding the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has surfaced online. Apparently, Samsung is gearing up to conduct reliability tests on the waterdrop hinge that will be seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Industry reports suggest these tests are slated to start before the end of the week.

The waterdrop hinge will be put to the test for nearly one month. Samsung will then start making the hinge components for its upcoming foldable phone at a larger scale. According to a report by SamMobile, the new hinge design will eliminate the gap between the two halves of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. On the downside, manufacturing this hinge isn't easy on the pocketbook.

However, the report attributes Samsung's willingness to mass produce this pricier design to the company's confidence in the sales of its foldable phones. The new hinge will make the Galaxy Z Fold 5 13-to-14mm thick. Also, it will considerably reduce the noticeable display crease. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 measures 15.8mm at the hinge and 14.2mm near the edges.

Samsung could fold the Galaxy Z Fold 5 200,000 times during the upcoming test. The company hopes the hinge will not lose over 15 per cent of its original strength after the test. The 200,000-fold test will probably continue for five days. Also, Samsung could put the device through multiple tests throughout the month, according to a report by The Elec.

This test represents nearly five years of daily use, including opening the foldable phone more than 100 times daily. However, the Oppo Find N2 and Honor Magic VS foldable phones can last around ten years. Regrettably, neither the Magic VS nor Find N2 boast an IP rating. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4, on the other hand, have IPX8 water resistance ratings.

Galaxy Z Fold 5, Natural Death can be greatly reduced due to the application of Water Drop Hinge pic.twitter.com/3lO3fzKqyW — itnyang (@hyacokr_itnyang) February 24, 2023

Samsung is likely to push the limits of its foldable phones even further this year. The company is almost unbeatable in the foldable phone segment in the US. However, with more leading manufacturers jumping on the foldable handset bandwagon, Samsung could finally feel the pressure to develop new ideas.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is reportedly prepping to lock horns with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 later this year with its upcoming foldable phone. It is worth mentioning here that the Korean tech giant did not have competition in the foldable smartphone segment for the first three years. However, this changed when some popular brands unveiled their foldable phones last year.