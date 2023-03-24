If rumours are anything to go by, Samsung is on the verge of unveiling the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable smartphones later this year. However, the Korean brand is still mum on its plan to launch new Galaxy Z-series phones in the coming months.

Nevertheless, the upcoming foldable phones from Samsung have been subject to a lot of leaks lately. For instance, tipster Ice Universe recently indicated the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will get a much-needed display upgrade over the outgoing Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Furthermore, IU claims the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have the same external display as its predecessors. In other words, the next-gen foldable phone will sport a 6.2-inch external screen. Now, artist Technizo Concept and popular leaker Super Roader have teamed up to give us our first glimpse into the Galaxy Z Fold 5's design.

New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 renders leaked

Despite sporting larger screens in the unfolded form, foldable phones are portable and easy to carry. Foldable smartphones adopt a relatively new technology. So, some people have understandably raised concerns over their durability and practicality. Still, leading tech companies have either announced or already released foldable devices.

It is worth noting that Samsung currently leads the foldable smartphone segment. The company is reportedly prepping to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 later this year. A few recently surfaced renders suggest the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 will sport a super sleek design. The most notable design change is that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 seems to feature a Galaxy S23-like camera setup.

The rear panel houses three separately mounted lenses. According to a report by Tom's Guide, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could retain the sensors of its precursor despite past leaks hinting at the presence of a 108MP main camera on the back. Moreover, the renders include the S Pen Fold Edition. Regrettably, the images suggest the S Pen will not get a Galaxy S23 Ultra-like storage slot.

In other words, the S Pen will be a separate accessory. This shouldn't come as a surprise given that fitting the stylus inside a foldable phone is an arduous task. However, the renders do not give us a clear look at the Galaxy Z Fold 5's display crease and hinge mechanism. Samsung is expected to introduce a waterdrop hinge design with its next-gen foldable device.

The aforementioned method has been used by some foldable makers to minimise the crease visibility and the gap between the two display halves. So, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could take advantage of this waterdrop hinge design as well. It is unclear whether the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will continue carrying the IPX8 rating for water resistance like its precursors. Other foldable phones do not offer a waterproof rating.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 design

The renders do not divulge details about the dimensions of the upcoming foldable phone. However, past leaks imply the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will keep the shape and size of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Newly launched foldable phones like the Oppo Find N2 and Honor Magic Vs do not have a squarer inner display and narrow outer display like Samsung's foldable devices. An ideal foldable form factor would comprise a shorter, yet wider front screen.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to sport a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED cover display that supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. For optics, it will probably have a 50MP main camera, a 12MP, and a 10MP shooter on the back. Under the hood, it will probably pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy processor, according to a report by GizmoChina. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will reportedly use a 4,400mAh battery to draw its juices.