Samsung has lifted the curtain on its most ambitious foldable yet—the Galaxy Z TriFold, a tri-panel smartphone that unfolds into a full-sized tablet.

Revealed quietly at the APEC 2025 Summit in Seoul, South Korea, on 28 October 2025, the prototype marks the company's first public display of its multi-hinge OLED design, representing the next leap in foldable technology.

Though technical details remain undisclosed, early analyses from Tech Talk English and MacRumors confirm that the device's flexible display and seamless folding motion reflect major engineering advances over the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Three-Panel Innovation for True Portability

The TriFold uses three connected OLED panels that open outward to form a tablet-like screen of roughly 10 inches, while the folded exterior measures about 6.5 inches.

The configuration allows it to act as both a conventional phone and a compact tablet, enabling users to multitask, stream or edit documents without carrying multiple devices.

Samsung engineers say the inward-folding architecture offers better protection for internal displays and reduces crease visibility, a long-standing limitation of earlier foldables.

The tri-fold design aims to merge portability with productivity. When closed, it functions like a traditional smartphone, complete with a front-facing display. Unfolded, it offers a near-seamless widescreen suited for multitasking or entertainment. The inner-folding structure also keeps the larger displays protected when shut, an improvement over previous generations of foldables that exposed internal panels to wear.

Footage shared by Tech Talk English on X (formerly Twitter) shows the prototype folding smoothly, with minimal visible creasing, an indicator that Samsung's hinge technology has advanced since the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold.



Screen when folded: 6.5-inch

Screen when unfolded: 10-inch



It might be announced later this week.



Source: Chosun Media pic.twitter.com/EhT4i1hW2k — Trakin Tech English (@trakinenglish) October 28, 2025

Hardware Expectations and Pricing Outlook

While Samsung has not disclosed technical details such as storage, chipsets or battery capacity, analysts expect flagship-class performance comparable to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, powered by either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 or Exynos 2500, depending on region.

Industry forecasts suggest the tri-fold device could retail at around $2,800 (£2,300), making it Samsung's most expensive smartphone yet. Pricing remains unconfirmed, but such a figure would place the model well above the current Z Fold line, positioning it as a premium device aimed at early adopters and professionals.

Samsung's Foldable Roadmap Expands

Samsung has teased tri-fold technology for several years, first showcasing a concept version at CES 2023. Its decision to display the prototype publicly at APEC 2025 signals growing confidence in multi-fold designs as part of its long-term hardware roadmap.

The company has not announced a release date. Still, insiders cited by MacRumors and The Verge suggest a commercial launch could come in 2026, once the design meets durability and production standards.

Analysts also predict that future versions may incorporate stylus support, improved water resistance, and reinforced folding glass, helping Samsung retain leadership against rivals such as Huawei and Xiaomi, both of which are developing multi-fold prototypes of their own.

Meet Galaxy Z Trifold



Samsung showcased a prototype earlier today of their first tri foldable



It features a 6.5 inch display when closed and fully unfolded is 10 inches



It launches very soon in select markets pic.twitter.com/zNeQelIJ8A — Anthony (@TheGalox_) October 28, 2025

A Glimpse Into the Future of Mobility

Though details remain under wraps, Samsung's tri-fold prototype signals a clear ambition: to redefine the boundaries between smartphone and tablet. If the concept becomes a retail product, it could reshape how consumers view mobile versatility, offering one device for both communication and creation.

The Galaxy Z TriFold represents Samsung's intent to dissolve the line between smartphone and tablet.

If the concept reaches consumers, it could redefine productivity and entertainment on mobile devices—merging portability, power, and versatility in a single form factor.

For now, the TriFold remains a prototype, but it underscores the company's determination to shape the next decade of mobile innovation.