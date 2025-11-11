Samsung is poised to shake up the foldable smartphone market once again with its upcoming Galaxy Z TriFold, which has been spotted with dual-SIM connectivity just weeks ahead of its expected launch. The new flagship device, rumoured to rival Huawei's Mate XT series, promises a combination of advanced design and premium features that could redefine multitasking on mobile devices.

Despite being officially unveiled at the APEC South Korea 2025 conference over a fortnight ago, Samsung has yet to disclose exact release markets or pricing, leaving enthusiasts and tech critics eagerly awaiting official confirmation. Early certifications and leaks, however, suggest a limited but global rollout may be imminent.

Galaxy Z TriFold Certification Confirms Dual‑SIM Capability

Recent regulatory filings have provided fresh insights into the Galaxy Z TriFold's specifications. According to the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) of Singapore, a model designated SM‑F968B/DS has been certified for sale and indicates support for dual‑SIM functionality. This model differs from previous references under the SM‑D639 series, which were seen in Chinese regulatory documents. Yet, the underlying hardware appears consistent.

Industry sources indicate that Singapore is one of only three non‑Chinese and non‑Korean markets expected to receive the TriFold. Other early release territories are thought to include the UAE and Taiwan. The dual‑SIM capability is expected to appeal to business users and frequent travellers who require simultaneous access to multiple networks without switching devices.

Alex Alderson, Senior Tech Writer at NotebookCheck, notes: 'The certification not only confirms dual‑SIM support but also hints at a broader international release strategy. Samsung is clearly positioning the Galaxy Z TriFold as a premium device for selective markets.'

Expected Features, Design, And User Experience

The Galaxy Z TriFold stands out due to its unique tri-fold design, which allows the device to expand from a standard smartphone form factor into a larger, tablet-like display. Early footage and images shared during the public unveiling highlight a flexible AMOLED display that folds seamlessly in two places, creating three separate viewing panels. This design is intended to enhance multitasking, productivity, and immersive media consumption.

Leaked images suggest the rear panel houses a triple-camera setup, while Samsung's usual suite of sensors and connectivity options is likely to be included. Observers also note the inclusion of Bluetooth SIG certifications under the model Q7M, implying compatibility with a wide range of peripherals and accessories.

Experts highlight that while foldable smartphones have historically faced durability concerns, Samsung appears to have addressed these through reinforced hinges and ultra-thin glass technology. Alderson adds: 'The Galaxy Z TriFold represents Samsung's most ambitious foldable to date, blending innovation with lessons learned from the Z Fold7 series.'

Release Date, Pricing, And Market Positioning

While Samsung has not officially announced a release date, speculation based on regulatory timelines and production patterns points to a limited launch before the end of 2025. Price leaks suggest a premium positioning, potentially around £2,000 ($2,425), placing it above even the Galaxy Z Fold7 in terms of cost but reflecting its advanced tri-fold design and feature set.

Market analysts predict the device will target early adopters and tech enthusiasts willing to pay a premium for cutting-edge foldable technology. Comparisons are being drawn to Huawei's Mate XT series, which similarly offers a multi-panel folding design. Unlike Huawei, Samsung's TriFold is expected to reach a broader international market, leveraging Samsung's established retail and carrier networks.

The dual-SIM capability further strengthens the device's appeal for corporate users and travellers, allowing seamless switching between personal and professional numbers. Alderson comments: 'By combining tri-fold versatility with dual-SIM functionality, Samsung is creating a device that is both a productivity powerhouse and a showcase of next-generation mobile design.'

Ultimately, the Galaxy Z TriFold represents Samsung's commitment to pushing the envelope in smartphone design, blending innovative engineering with practical features like dual-SIM support and a large, multi-panel display. With its release imminent, the device is poised to capture the attention of both technology professionals and mainstream consumers seeking a premium, cutting-edge mobile experience.

Samsung's next move, whether it be pricing confirmation, wider market availability, or additional feature reveals, will be closely watched and could set the tone for the next generation of foldable smartphones.