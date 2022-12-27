Samsung will be unveiling the long-rumoured Galaxy S23 series smartphones early next year. In the meantime, noted tipsters and leakers are divulging key details about the upcoming flagship phones.

Notably, the Galaxy S23 lineup comprises the base Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the highest-end Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 series trio has been subject to many leaks lately.

For instance, an official image of the Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra recently popped up on the internet. Now, many Galaxy S23 specifications have been revealed ahead of an official announcement.

This piece of vital information comes from tipster Ahmed Qwaider. According to the leaker, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will sport Super AMOLED panels.

Moreover, Qwaider claims these panels will support peak brightness of up to 1,750 nits. To recap, past leaks have indicated that the Galaxy S23 series will deliver 2,000 nits of peak brightness.

⭕️It seems to me that Samsung focused more on the S23/S23+ than the S23 Ultra



💥Battery S23 3900mAh 25W

💥Battery S23+ 4700mAh 45W

💥Battery S23 Ultra 5000mAh 45W pic.twitter.com/tEcthiPD1D — Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) December 26, 2022

Nevertheless, it is still good to see that the standard Galaxy S23 model will get the same display as its higher-end counterparts.

Aside from this, the vanilla Galaxy S23 will reportedly pack a more robust battery unit. According to a tweet by Qwaider, the vanilla model will use a 3,900mAh battery to draw its juices.

On the downside, this cell will only support 25W fast charging. The Galaxy S23+, on the other hand, will get a bigger battery with a 4,700mAh capacity.

In other words, both non-Ultra models will get a notable 200mAh battery boost. The device will support 45W fast charging like its predecessor.

A 5,000mAh battery will power up the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Moreover, this cell supports 45W fast charging. Qwaider claims the Galaxy S23 lineup will boot Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top.

Also, he suggests the devices will come with an improved cooling solution. Upfront, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will reportedly house a 12MP shooter with dual-pixel autofocus.

If rumours making the rounds online prove to be true, the Galaxy S23 series will break cover in February 2023. Samsung could unveil its next flagship smartphones during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event.