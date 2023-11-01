The outpouring of tributes for Matthew Perry have been immense following news of his death last weekend. One of those who fondly remembered the actor is Sarah Ferguson.

Fergie, as she is widely known, took to her Instagram to thank the comedian for bringing laughter to many through his iconic role in the hit sitcom "Friends". She shared a photo taken with the cast members, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. She also shared a second photo of her with just LeBlanc and Perry.

She wrote: "I remember being thrilled to have met a natural talent, comedian and brilliant actor. It is a tragedy to lose you so early in life, rest in peace dear Matthew... you have given so much joy and laughter to so many."

Perry was best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the comedy show, which ran from 1994 to 2004. The Duchess of York made a cameo appearance in the sitcom during an episode which saw the friends travel to London for the wedding of Ross Geller, portrayed by Schwimmer.

Ferguson did not share a scene with Perry but he was reportedly on hand when LeBlanc filmed a scene outside the Houses of Parliament. In the said scene, the duchess complimented LeBlanc's character Joey Tribbiani on his Union Jack hat. The second photo may have been taken after she filmed the segment.

#UKTVPlay30DayTellyChallenge@uktvplay

Day 18

A celebrity cameo....

Sarah Ferguson on Friends

It could of been a plethora of choices, Patrick Stewart on Frasier, Michelle Obama on iCarly (nieces then favourite show) etc pic.twitter.com/ejYkyRSPHf — Garry Clark (@Gmski) July 4, 2020

One user commented on the royal's tribute to Perry: "Love this!! I enjoyed the London episodes with you @sarahferguson15 it was a lovely surprise I still remembered it. It's wonderful you had a wonderful and incredible time with Matthew and rest of cast during their time in London RIP Matthew."

"So sad, i can not still believe he is gone, such a big loss, may he rest in peace, he will be very missed, goodbye dear Matthew," another wrote.

A third chimed in: "Heartbroken and feeling sad today. Friends has been such a big part of my life and we truly speak the language of the show. Thank you for posting this, big hugs xxxx."

In a 2022 podcast interview with Q's Tom Power, the actor shared that when he dies he hopes "Friends" would be the last thing mentioned. He wished to be remembered for how he helped raise awareness of drug and alcohol misuse.

He said: "When I die, I know people will talk about 'Friends, Friends, Friends.' And I'm glad of that, happy I've done some solid work as an actor, as well as given people multiple chances to make fun of my struggles on the world wide web..."

He added: "But when I die, as far as my so-called accomplishments go, it would be nice if 'Friends' were listed far behind the things I did to try to help other people. I know it won't happen, but it would be nice."

Perry mentioned creating the sober-living facility for men in Malibu he called Perry House. He also talked about writing his play "The End of Longing," which he described is "a personal message to the world, an exaggerated form" of him drunk.

He added: "I had something important to say to people like me, and to people who love people like me. Wonderful things happened in my life — I'm incredibly grateful for all of them but that's the ticket for me, is helping people on a large scale or helping, you know, one guy and seeing the light turn on."

Perry died at the age of 54 at his Los Angeles home on Saturday, October 28, from drowning. There is no suspected foul play and no illegal drugs were found on the scene, but an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of death.