Sarah Ferguson continues to support her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, even after allegations that he sexually abused Virginia Roberts Giuffre. She said she will marry him again if she could turn back time.

The Duchess of York has long been divorced from the royal since 1996. However, they still live together in Royal Lodge in Windsor, but with their own rooms, and continue to co-parent daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Despite Prince Andrew's sexual abuse allegations, Ferguson continues to stand by him. She believes that he is innocent. Speaking about the duke with Times Radio, she said, "I will stand very firmly by Andrew as a very good and kind man and that's what I believe."

When asked if she would marry him again, she said "Yes!" as she gushed about him. The Duchess of York even looked back on their wedding day on July 23, 1986 as being "exceptional" and "just extraordinary."

"I think my life is an amazing life. I think I've been very lucky. And I am now just beginning my life again. And I think it's pretty cool to be able to say that," she said.

The author of "Her Heart For A Compass" clarified that she does not get to spend a lot of time with Prince Andrew. She prefers to stay out of England and do her charity work across the world.

She explained, "We are divorced. I think it's very important, Mariella, that people realise that I don't spend long here in England, because I don't wish to. I'd much prefer being out."

Ferguson shared, "I've built 156 schools in Africa and Poland. And, you know, and I just want to keep going doing my philanthropy work."

Despite being divorced, the exes continue to be the best of friends and stay supportive of each other. Ferguson previously described themselves as the "happiest divorced couple in the world" because they "support each other like pillars of strength."

Ferguson's comments about Prince Andrew came after he was banned from the ceremonial procession on Monday's Garter Day. The decision by Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Prince William, had reportedly left him "crushed and confused."