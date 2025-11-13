Elizabeth Olsen has addressed fans' speculation about her 'return' in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), finally answering the question of whether Scarlet Witch will appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

While promoting her new film Eternity, Olsen expressed pride in her journey as Wanda Maximoff, but remained vague about her MCU return. However, she confirmed she isn't part of Doomsday, but hinted that her character could reappear in future projects.

This still leaves the door open for Marvel to explore creative avenues for the Scarlet Witch's comeback. But fans hoping for her return may have to wait a little longer.

Scarlet Witch is not in Avengers: Doomsday, Olsen confirms

In the interview cited by Coming Soon, Olsen said, 'I've been really proud of what we've been able to make. Really proud. But I don't have an answer for that'.

When asked if she would appear in the highly anticipated film, she added, 'Well, I can't. Honestly, I do wait. I want to see [her] return in this role because I think what they've done with her is really great, and I love the journey she's taken.

Olsen also emphasised that there are currently no multiverse plans in motion for Wanda. 'I think it's always a fun one to get to go back into, and I just have no idea how or when, for sure', she explained. However, this doesn't mean Marvel is done with Wanda. While her absence from Doomsday is definite, her role in the cinematic universe is not entirely closed off.

Production on the film wrapped in mid-September 2025, with a scheduled release for 18 December 2026, following Avengers: Secret Wars reshoots set for spring 2026.

Olsen's Career After Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness

Outside Marvel, Olsen is focusing on independent, auteur-driven projects.

She is set to star in Todd Solondz's Love Child, a dark comedy exploring unconventional family dynamics, and Panos Cosmatos' neon-soaked vampire thriller Flesh of the Gods, alongside Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac.

Olsen clarified that she is prioritising a culturally resonant project over moving from one blockbuster to another. 'I'm not really interested in just jumping from franchise to franchise', she said.

Currently, the Wanda Maximoff actress is pivoting toward director-led storytelling, allowing her to expand her creative range beyond the superhero genre, while maintaining her MCU role open-ended for now.

Wanda's Possible Resurrection Via Lady Death

Earlier in November, Olsen made a surprise comment at SpaceCon in San Antonio, suggesting her return could be tied to Aubrey Plaza's MCU character Lady Death. 'I'd love to get to work with Aubrey Plaza again', she told the convention crowd.

Fans have long speculated that Lady Death, introduced in the Disney+ series Agatha All Along (2024) as Rio Vidal, a cosmic entity, could provide a narrative mechanism for Wanda's ressurection.

Olsen explained at the time that the partnership is appealing because it merges Wanda's chaos magic with Lady Death's control over life and mortality. With the complete 180-degree path of Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, Marvel is not unlikely to push through these supernatural routes to bring back Scarlet Witch to life.

For now, Scarlet Witch's fans will have to accept that she will not be resurrected in Doomsday, but that also leaves the character to be included in other exciting MCU projects.