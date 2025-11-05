There's stirring excitement among fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as actress Elizabeth Olsen signalled a possible comeback for her iconic character Scarlet Witch. In a panel at the SpaceCon San Antonio on 3 November 2025, she mentioned that such a return could hinge on working alongside Aubrey Plaza and her character Lady Death (from the MCU spin-off series).

The setting was a public fan convention in San Antonio, the timing coinciding with three years since Scarlet Witch's apparent demise in 2022. The why: Olsen conveyed that this unique pairing might provide the narrative hook to reintroduce Wanda Maximoff into the MCU. The how: by linking Scarlet Witch's revival to the cosmic or mystical intervention of Lady Death.

Elizabeth Olsen Hints MCU Return

Olsen last appeared in the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), where her character seemed to sacrifice herself. This marked her departure after years of playing Wanda Maximoff. Reports indicate that Olsen took time away to explore various roles and step back from MCU commitments.

At SpaceCon, she said she'd 'love to get to work with Aubrey Plaza again', signalling renewed openness to returning under the right circumstances. The pause has lasted roughly three years in MCU terms, and her remarks imply that her return may depend less on standard character revival and more on a tailored narrative that involves Lady Death.

Aubrey Plaza's Lady Death Could Be the Key

In the Disney+ series Agatha All Along (2024), Plaza's character Rio Vidal is revealed to be Lady Death — a cosmic entity of death in Marvel lore. That reveal has been widely covered and analysed.

Lady Death's powers over life and death and her mystical role open a plausible route for Wanda's return. Given Olsen's recent comment about working with Plaza again, it appears Lady Death may serve as the narrative bridge.

The key lies in the fact that if Lady Death can reverse death or manipulate life cycles, then the story can plausibly restore Scarlet Witch within the MCU through that mechanism.

Olsen and Plaza's History

According to CBR, Olsen and Plaza share a history beyond just the MCU. They previously co-starred in the 2017 film Ingrid Goes West where their on-screen chemistry was noted and they established a real-life friendship. At SpaceCon, Elizabeth Olsen's positive reference to Plaza underscores this bond and explains why she views a reunion as credible.

Their past collaboration enriches the idea of a team-up: fans and creators alike see a comfortable synergy that could translate into the MCU's next chapter.

Scarlet Witch–Lady Death Team Up?

The possibility of a team-up between Scarlet Witch and Lady Death has generated considerable speculation. Analysts point out that because Scarlet Witch's demise left a narrative vacuum, Lady Death's powers present one of the few viable ways to restore her.

A joint arc would be one of the darkest and most supernatural yet in the MCU. Olsen's measured comments suggest she endorses this path. While specifics remain secret, the pairing could transform Wanda's story, expand her powers beyond mortality, and redefine her role in the MCU landscape.

What Fans Can Expect in Scarlet Witch's Return

If this storyline goes ahead, fans could witness a clash or alliance between two immensely powerful forces. Scarlet Witch commands chaos magic; Lady Death embodies mortality's ultimate authority. Some social-media commentary already theorises that a resurrection comes at a price — Wanda may owe Lady Death a debt or be bound by cosmic rules.

The prospect of moral tension, vast power play, and high stakes is appealing to the fan base. Many fans are posting that a return of Scarlet Witch would revitalise interest in her journey and tie in neatly with the MCU's expanding mystic and cosmic themes.