Princess Eugenie of York is proud of the scar she got on her back after undergoing surgery to correct scoliosis and uses it to inspire others to embrace their wounds as well.

Princess Eugenie took to Instagram stories on Thursday to repost a picture of her scoliosis scar which she had previously shared in June to mark the International Scoliosis Awareness Day. The British royal, who is a patron of the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital where she underwent her operation for the condition, captioned the repost: "Earlier this year I shared this pic of my scar. I was sent a lot of photos in response and I wanted to share some with you today as my #throwbackthursday."

The 30-year-old further encouraged her followers to proudly post pictures of their own scars. "Please share your stories with me where you have scars that show your strength. Scars are beautiful," she wrote, adding the hashtag "GotYourBack."

The royal went on the re-post some of the stories of her followers sharing pictures of their back on her Instagram account and thanked them for sharing their journey.

This is not the first time Eugenie has publicly shared her battle with scoliosis to send a strong message. On International Scoliosis Awareness Day last year, the royal shared an x-ray of her back following surgery on her Instagram account. She captioned it: "I'm very proud to share my X Rays for the very first time. I also want to honour the incredible staff at The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital who work tirelessly to save lives and make people better."

She also broke the royal tradition of wearing a veil on her wedding day in October 2018 in order to flaunt her scar in a deep V neck wedding gown. The royal told ITV's "This Morning" ahead of her wedding with Jack Brooksbank: "I had an operation when I was 12 on my back, and you'll see on Friday, but it's a lovely way to honour the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this."

"I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it's really special to stand up for that," she explained.

Apart from the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth is a patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust as well along with her sister Princess Beatrice. The royal has also worked for a number of charitable causes during the coronavirus pandemic.

She has been isolating at her childhood home The Royal Lodge in Windsor with her husband and parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson amid the COVID-19 crisis. However, Eugenie and Jack have seemingly left the property and are back in London, reports Hello! magazine.

The couple was spotted in London on multiple occasions over the last couple of months, suggesting that they have returned to their official residence Ivy Cottage, which is located on the grounds of Kensington Palace. Their London visit comes weeks after they enjoyed a holiday with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at the Balmoral estate in Scotland.