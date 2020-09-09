Princess Beatrice was spotted shopping at a baby store in London on Tuesday confirming her return from her low-key honeymoon in France with new husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

This is the first time Princess Beatrice has been spotted in public since her secret wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on July 17. The property developer was also accompanying her for the outing, but waited in the car while she made a brief trip to the baby shop 'The Little White Company,' reports Daily Mail.

The 32-year-old was photographed returning from the upmarket high street brand with a white paper bag in one hand and her phone in the other. For the short shopping trip, the British royal was dressed in a midnight blue pleated midi skirt which she paired with a smart navy military-style blazer and a pair of casual white trainers.

She was also wearing a medical-grade face mask during her visit to the store as per the precautionary guidelines against novel coronavirus. The shop visited by Beatrice is a favourite among the royals, especially her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, who has bought a number of outfits for her children from the company.

After tying the knot in presence of a handful of guests at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor, Beatrice and Edoardo had gone to France for a low-key honeymoon. A fellow tourist had spotted the royal couple driving a small car which was absolutely packed to the roof with stuff in the south of France.

"It was such a surprise to see them. Edo was behind the wheel and they looked just like any other couple enjoying the beautiful drive," the source had said. The honeymoon trip was reportedly a last-minute decision as the couple was planning to skip a traditional honeymoon amidst a global pandemic.

"The wedding was arranged in a couple of weeks, and with lockdown their choice of honeymoon destinations was severely curtailed. They weren't going to bother but at the last minute they decided to pack up the car and head out. They're a very down-to-earth couple," a source told the outlet.