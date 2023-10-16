Scotland became the latest team to qualify for the 2024 UEFA European Championships in Germany after Spain dispatched Norway with a 1-0 win away from home on Sunday evening. Gavi's goal four minutes into the second half was enough to give Spain the victory.

Scotland have now secured qualification for back-to-back European Championships and have done so without needing to kick a ball and with two games in qualifying to spare. Steve Clarke's side sit in second place in Group A with 15 points, behind Spain only on goal difference, with the group leaders having also qualified for Euro 2024.

Scotland were defeated 2-0 by Spain on Thursday night and missed the opportunity to secure qualification and leapfrog Spain in the group standings, but they will not have to stress about qualification any more after Spain's victory over Norway.

Scotland competed well in their defeat to Spain and thought they had taken the lead in Seville when Scott McTominay scored directly from a free-kick. However, due to an offside interference by Jack Hendry, the goal was disallowed. Spain then secured the win thanks to goals from Alvaro Morata and Oihan Sancet to hand Clarke's men their first loss in qualifying.

Norway are now unable to catch up to either Spain or Scotland and will have to rely on advancing through the play-offs to secure qualification to Euro 2024. Norway have not made an appearance at a major international tournament since the European Championships in 2000 and will feel they are not taking advantage of their current generation of talent, which includes Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard.

Scotland's remaining two qualifiers take place next month against Georgia away from home and at home to Norway. Spain's last two qualifiers also take place in November, with a trip to Cyprus before finishing up against Georgia at home.

There is a possibility for Scotland to still top Group A and finish as group winners, which would provide them with an even better outlook for Euro 2024 as they would be a higher seed in the draw and have a more favourable group.

As well as Scotland and Spain, four other nations have booked their spots at Euro 2024 and those include 2016 European Champions, Portugal, as well as France, Belgium, and Turkey. Also, due to being the host nation, Germany have already been handed automatic qualification to next summer's tournament.

Both Portugal and France have secured qualification having won all of their qualifiers so far, with Portugal's form being particularly impressive due to scoring 27 goals and conceding just two in seven games. Both these sides are sure to be among the favourites to win Euro 2024 when the tournament kicks off next summer.

England are expected to join Scotland in being the next home nation to qualify for Euro 2024, but it will be up to Gareth Southgate's side when they choose to do so. England can secure qualification if they defeat Italy on Tuesday night at Wembley Stadium in the Group C matchup.

Even a draw could be enough for England if Ukraine are unable to beat Malta on the same night. But if England lose to Italy, they will be forced to wait until next month's final two qualifiers against North Macedonia and Malta to secure their passage to next year's Euros.

Among the other home nations, Wales are still in with a fighting chance of reaching next summer's Euro after they defeated Croatia 2-1 on Sunday night thanks to a brace from Harry Wilson. Wales sit in second place behind the already qualified Turkey in Group D, and ahead of third-placed Croatia, who have the same number of points, but Wales have a superior head-to-head record in the group.

Wales will qualify automatically for Euro 2024 if they win their remaining two games away to Armenia and at home against Turkey next month. If Robert Page's side are unable to pull that off, they will have to rely on the results in the other Group D games to go their way, otherwise, the play-offs will be the only route to qualifying.

For Republic of Ireland, their hopes of qualifying are hanging by a thread, as after a 2-0 defeat at home to Greece on Friday night, they can no longer qualify automatically from Group B and there is a likely chance they even miss the play-offs. Steve Kenny's side sit in fourth place in the group and next play Gibraltar away from home on Monday night before facing the Netherlands at home in their final qualifier next month.

Northern Ireland's hopes of qualifying were crushed on Saturday despite beating San Marino 3-0 at home. This is as Denmark and Slovenia won their respective games in Group H and that means it is impossible for fifth-placed Northern Ireland to qualify despite them still having three qualifiers left to play.