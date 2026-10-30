A red-light offence in Guildford exposed a fugitive wanted for raping a teenage girl in a Leicester pub toilet, police said.

Pandeli Dervishi, 24, was jailed for seven years and six months at Leicester Crown Court on Thursday, 29 October 2026.

The attack took place on the evening of 1 October 2025 inside the toilets of a pub in The Newarke area of Leicester.

A member of the public heard the 17-year-old girl in distress and alerted police, who arrested Dervishi that night.

Dervishi was subsequently released on police bail while detectives examined CCTV, forensic evidence and digital material.

He later failed to answer police bail at a designated police station, prompting officers to add him to the Police National Computer as a wanted person.

According to Leicestershire Police, investigators continued searching for Dervishi after he left the area. The force's statement contains conflicting references to when he was formally charged with rape.

How a Red-Light Offence Brought the Fugitive To Police Attention

By late March 2026, Detective Constable Jon Williams had examined telephone data and financial records suggesting Dervishi was in Guildford, Surrey. The information helped narrow the search, although officers had not established his precise whereabouts.

In the early hours of Thursday, 16 April, a Surrey Police officer spotted a white Mazda driving through a red traffic light on the A320 Woking Road in Guildford.

Dervishi initially attempted to drive away before police stopped the vehicle. Officers checked his details and discovered that Leicestershire Police wanted him in connection with the rape investigation.

He was arrested, bringing an end to a search that had lasted approximately two months. The traffic stop also resulted in separate motoring proceedings.

Police said Dervishi subsequently pleaded guilty at a magistrates' court in Surrey to failing to stop, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

Detectives had already traced leads pointing towards Guildford, but the traffic offence ultimately led to his arrest.

Williams said Dervishi had deliberately attempted to evade police by leaving Leicestershire and failing to answer his bail. Investigators were gradually narrowing their search when his driving caught an officer's attention.

The detective credited PC Chris Hale of Surrey Police for his vigilance and swift response, which helped ensure Dervishi was brought before the courts.

For the teenage victim, the period when Dervishi was missing created further uncertainty. Williams said she feared that the man responsible for attacking her might never face justice.

Leicester Pub Toilet Rape Case Reaches Sentencing

Dervishi was found guilty of rape following a trial at Leicester Crown Court earlier in October. He was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison on 29 October.

The conviction followed an investigation involving CCTV footage, forensic findings and digital evidence gathered after the assault.

Police confirmed that Dervishi had forced the girl, who was 17 at the time, to perform a sexual act against her will. Their public statement did not provide a detailed account of the trial proceedings or reproduce the sentencing judge's remarks.

Following the verdict and sentencing, Williams acknowledged the uncertainty the victim had experienced while officers searched for Dervishi.

He said investigators had continued reassuring her that they would find him, recognising her concern that the case might never reach a conclusion.

Williams expressed hope that the prison sentence would provide the young woman with some comfort and allow her to move forward knowing that Dervishi had been held accountable.

The case also highlighted Leicestershire Police's wider efforts to address predatory behaviour in Leicester's night-time economy.

Sergeant Steph Burnham, deputy commander for the Central Leicester Neighbourhood Policing Area, said officers were working with local businesses and community organisations to identify potential offenders and prevent similar crimes.

Those efforts include Project Vigilant, an initiative that brings together police, businesses and community partners to recognise and tackle predatory behaviour in areas associated with the city's nightlife.

Burnham said the force remained committed to making Leicester city centre safer for everyone and ensuring those responsible for sexual offences were brought to justice.