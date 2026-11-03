An 11-year-old Oklahoma girl was haemorrhaging and still attached to her newborn by the umbilical cord when emergency workers arrived after she gave birth at home in August 2025, according to Muskogee County Assistant District Attorney Janet Hutson. The child was taken to hospital by ambulance, where medical personnel cut the cord, Hutson told Tulsa television station KTUL.

The investigation led to the girl's stepfather, Dustin Walker, who later pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child under 12. DNA testing confirmed he was the baby's biological father.

The girl's mother, Cherie Walker, was sentenced on Friday, 30 October 2026, to seven consecutive life terms after being convicted of enabling child sexual abuse and six counts of child neglect. The case also involves the children's grandmother, Michelle Justus, whose criminal proceedings remain pending.

Mother Sentenced to Seven Consecutive Life Terms

Cherie Walker, 34, was convicted on all seven felony counts on 17 July 2026, according to court records and local reporting. The charges comprised one count of enabling child sexual abuse and six counts of child neglect.

Prosecutors argued that Walker knew her husband was sexually abusing her daughter but failed to intervene. A judge imposed a life sentence on each count, with all seven terms ordered to run consecutively.

The case came to light after medical staff alerted authorities when the girl arrived at hospital following the home birth. Hutson told KOTV that both Cherie and Dustin Walker had claimed they did not know the child was pregnant.

The girl was 36 weeks pregnant when she gave birth on 16 August 2025. She had received no prenatal care and had not seen a doctor for about a year, according to reporting on the investigation. Authorities also found that the family home had no running water.

The prosecutor described the child as traumatised by the abuse and the circumstances of the birth. The children in the household may have been homeschooled, according to reporting on the case.

Stepfather Sentenced After Guilty Plea

Dustin Walker pleaded guilty in March 2026 to sexual abuse of a child under 12 and six counts of child neglect. He was sentenced on 29 June to life imprisonment, preceded by consecutive prison terms totalling 42 years for the six child-neglect counts, according to court records.

DNA testing confirmed that Dustin Walker was the baby's biological father. The Muskogee County District Attorney's Office told KJRH that the result established paternity with 99 per cent certainty.

During Dustin Walker's sentencing, paediatrician Dr Tracy Hoos testified that he did not believe the parents could have been unaware of the pregnancy. Hutson said Hoos considered it apparent during the later stages, according to KJRH.

Hoos had also seen the family's six children and described signs of physical neglect, including lice, dental decay and low weight, according to the broadcaster's reporting.

Grandmother's Case Remains Pending

The girl's maternal grandmother, Michelle Justus, was also charged with child neglect in connection with the household. Her case remains unresolved, and she has not been convicted.

In comments to KJRH in August 2025, before she became a defendant, Justus said, 'No one knew', and claimed the family had not realised the girl was pregnant. Her comments should not be taken as establishing what she knew about the alleged abuse or when she became aware of it.

DNA testing established that Dustin Walker was the baby's biological father, but it does not determine what Justus knew. Her criminal case must be considered separately from the convictions of the Walkers.

According to the Muskogee County court docket, a pre-trial conference previously scheduled for 6 October 2026 was continued to 19 November. A bench trial was listed to begin on 12 January 2027 and run through 15 January, although court dates can change.

The girl's identity has not been released. Justus remains entitled to the presumption of innocence unless and until she is proven guilty in court.