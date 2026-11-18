Kysre Gondrezick was the fourth pick of the 2021 Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) draft. Five years and just 24 games later, the guard most fans never saw play is monetising her life on Fanvue, the London-based subscription platform rivalling OnlyFans.

From Lottery Pick to Repeated Cuts

Gondrezick arrived in Indianapolis as the highest draft pick in West Virginia University history, a scorer who once averaged more than 40 points a game in high school and was named Michigan's Miss Basketball.

The professional fit never held, despite her impressive college basketball credentials. Indiana waived her in January 2022, before her rookie deal ran out, the second straight lottery pick the Fever cut early.

A short stint with the Chicago Sky ended the same way in June 2024. League records showed 24 career games, 41 total points, and an average of 1.7 points a game. Her Hoop Stats records $70,040 for 2021 and $30,489 for 2024, totalling $100,529 (£79,000) in reported salary figures.

The Pay Revolution She Missed

Her timing stings. In 2026, the WNBA and its players' union signed a new collective bargaining agreement that lifted the salary cap from $1.5 million (£1.14 million) to $7 million (£5.32 million) projected the average salary at $583,000 (£443,330), and more than quadrupled the minimum salary.

The rookie minimum now sits at $270,000 (£213,000), and 2026 No. 1 pick Azzi Fudd earns $500,000 (£394,000) in one season, with more than $2.2 million (£1.7 million) possible across four years.

The pay gap had become a flashpoint, with stars publicly questioning why a league breaking attendance and viewership records still ran on an old scale.

Paige Bueckers, the 2025 No. 1 pick, earned $78,831 (£62,000) as a rookie, less than Gondrezick's combined recorded WNBA salary.

A top-five pick today would exceed that amount in weeks. She left the league before the money arrived.

A Brand Beyond Basketball

While the basketball dried up, the brand grew. Gondrezick became a New York Fashion Week regular, sat front row with NBA star Jaylen Brown, turned up at the Victoria's Secret show, and in October 2025 was named Playboy's Miss June, becoming what she described as the magazine's first Black professional athlete Playmate.

Fashion appearances followed even as her on-court minutes vanished. She framed the modelling move as planned, not forced. 'What people label as a transition, I embody as evolution,' she said in remarks reported by TMZ. 'I'm building a multidimensional brand.'

Not OnlyFans, She Insists

The Fanvue move, revealed to Page Six in May 2026, fits that arc, extending her growing reach beyond basketball.

The London-based, AI-powered platform lets creators charge monthly fees, and Gondrezick's page promises lifestyle, fashion, beauty, and training content rather than adult advertising.

She pushed back hard on assumptions that she had joined OnlyFans, even threatening legal action over the rumours. 'This version of me grants permission to be human rather than performative,' she said.

Gondrezick is not alone. Swiss footballer Alisha Lehmann joined the same platform, part of a wave of young women athletes monetising audiences online as leagues debate what they are owed. A torn Achilles sustained in January 2026 now clouds her playing future.

For one of the highest picks of her draft class, the court has become the smallest part of the story.