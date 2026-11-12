Amy Ginger Hart has revealed how her strict Catholic upbringing shaped her relationship with sexuality before an encounter in New York changed her life. The 35-year-old gender-fluid creator reportedly earned A$300,000 (£154,000) during her first year on OnlyFans.

Catholic Upbringing Shaped Hart's Relationship With Sexuality

Hart said sex and sexual desires were taboo in her childhood, leaving her ashamed of her body.

'My mother told me when I was young that masturbation was a sin, which created a shameful relationship with my body because I was still going to do it,' she told news.com.au.

As she grew older, developing different sexual interests intensified her insecurity.

At 25, Hart moved to New York to study dance while working as a barista. Seeking companionship, she joined Bumble and connected with a man whose profile mentioned sex positivity.

The meeting took her to a 12-person commune in a New York brownstone, where residents discussed sexuality and organised kink workshops. Hart said consent, communication and personal boundaries were prioritised.

'It felt like walking into this beautiful playground that had been built just for me,' she recalled. The experience challenged her upbringing and changed her relationship with herself.

New York Encounter Inspired Her OnlyFans Career

Hart said her perspective on her earning potential changed at a gathering attended by about 100 people. She noticed guests repeatedly directing their attention towards her and began considering whether she could turn that interest into an income.

'I remember thinking, holy sh*t ... my body is powerful,' she said.

Although she considered becoming a stripper, Hart found crowded clubs overwhelming because of her neurodivergence. Instead, she explored online content creation.

She had previously shared nude photographs anonymously on Reddit but had never tried to make money from them. After networking with adult entertainers on Twitter, she discovered OnlyFans and launched an account despite having virtually no social media following or marketing experience.

Hart said she earned about A$300,000 (£154,000) in her first year, describing the income as unimaginable.

OnlyFans reported US$7.2 billion (£5.4 billion) in fan payments in 2024, although creator earnings vary widely.

Family Criticism and How She Rebuilt Her Life

Hart said her career change strained friendships and family relationships, with critics questioning her decision to pursue sex work rather than a conventional profession.

'They're missing the fact that sex work serves an actual human need,' she said.

She has brought one of her siblings into the business to help manage her platforms and used some earnings to support community projects.

Hart co-funds and operates a donation-based, queer-friendly pole-dancing studio, reconnecting with the dance ambitions that first brought her to New York.

She credits her financial independence with allowing her to pursue therapy, recover from alcoholism and develop a healthier relationship with herself.

'Being able to financially support myself by leaning into an aspect of myself I was taught to hide and deny allowed me to pursue therapy, recover from alcoholism, and love myself for the first time,' she said.

Hart said she had achieved her goal of devoting her life to dance, describing the outcome as beyond anything she had imagined.