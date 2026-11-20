An Australian influencer was asked why she was not wearing a bra and received private messages questioning her health after a video of her dancing with friends drew comments about her body.

Brigette Frances, 24, from South Australia, said the clip showed an ordinary night out with friends. She was wearing a low-cut black top and dancing with her arms raised when viewers began focusing on her appearance rather than the evening shown in the footage.

Reports published on Thursday, 19 November, said criticism appeared beneath the video and later reached Frances through private messages.

Brigette Frances Responds To Comments About Her Body

One social media user asked, 'Why on God would you not wear a bra?' Another wrote, 'That shirt is not meant for you.' The remarks focused on Frances' clothing and body, despite the video showing her dancing with friends.

Other commenters told Frances to 'cover up' or criticised the friends accompanying her. One suggested she had no genuine friends present that evening, directing the remark at people seen alongside her.

Frances told Australian news outlet news.com.au that she had not expected such a response to what she considered an innocent video of a night out.

Some strangers also contacted her privately to ask whether there was something medically wrong with her, she said. Those questions were part of the criticism she described and do not establish that she has a health condition.

The 24-year-old, who works in recruitment and content creation, said she had recently lost a significant amount of weight. She questioned whether viewers might have reacted differently if she had presented the change as a weight-loss achievement.

'I find it quite ironic that if I had posted a comparison video celebrating how much weight I'd lost, people probably would have been congratulating me, rather than criticising the way my body looks,' she told News Corp.

Supporters Challenge the Body-Shaming Remarks

The video also prompted messages of support from social media users who objected to criticism of Frances' appearance. Their comments offered a different response to remarks about her clothing and body.

'Love women being free and happy, keep shining queens,' one supporter wrote.

Another commenter expressed frustration that women were joining in the negative reaction to someone enjoying an evening with friends. Others encouraged Frances to be proud of her body rather than change how she dressed in response to strangers.

The clip did not feature an argument or a public statement. Instead, the discussion developed around Frances' clothing and the way her body looked.

Frances said the reaction left her reconsidering whether she wanted to share more content online. She ultimately decided not to let the comments determine her confidence or future posts.

'I'm not ashamed of my body, and I'm certainly not going to let strangers dictate how comfortable I feel in it,' Frances said.

She also described receiving private messages from women who appreciated seeing someone with a similar body shape appear confidently online. Frances said she hoped the experience would encourage other women to feel comfortable in their own skin, without letting strangers dictate what they wear or how they look.