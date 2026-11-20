The sister of Alice Webb, a mum-of-five who died after a Brazilian butt lift (BBL), has told an inquest that she was 'naturally beautiful' but struggled to see it herself. April Palmer said the 33-year-old kept chasing 'elusive perfection' through cosmetic treatments.

Webb collapsed during a non-surgical BBL in Gloucester on 23 September 2024 and died in hospital hours later. The hearing at Gloucestershire Coroner's Court has now put the dangers of liquid BBL treatments back in the spotlight.

The Pursuit of 'Elusive Perfection'

Palmer told jurors her sister, from Wotton-under-Edge, was deeply affected by negative comments about her appearance. Reassurance from loved ones, she said, never fully convinced her.

According to reports presented at the hearing, Webb first became interested in beauty while training as a hairdresser after leaving school. Her first cosmetic treatment gave her confidence a small boost, but the search for perfection carried on.

Palmer also called her a perfectionist who put clients first and would steer them away from treatments she thought were unwise. Palmer said her sister was a thoughtful person who consistently put other people's needs above her own. She added that her sister's life ended far too soon.

What the Inquest Heard About the Procedure

Senior coroner Katy Skerrett told jurors Webb collapsed at a friend's house while undergoing the procedure. The court heard the treatment was carried out by beauty influencer Jordan Parke, 34, known online as the 'Lip King'. Reports say he used seven times the recommended amount of filler, and Webb suffered five cardiac arrests.

An earlier hearing was told Webb was being trained to carry out cosmetic procedures herself. The inquest also heard that she messaged a relative mid-procedure to say it was very painful.

An ambulance call was made at 9.21pm after she passed out. Paramedic Allanah Kingston told jurors Parke said training had taken place the day before, with attendees practising on each other.

Home Office pathologist Dr Stephen Leadbetter said hyaluronic acid filler had entered her bloodstream. Traces were found in her lungs, brain and heart. In simple terms, the gel-like filler had travelled through her circulation rather than staying where it was injected.

Parke died in February 2026 while under investigation on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. The investigation could not proceed further following his death. He had earlier received prohibition notices linked to BBL treatments.

Calls Grow for Tougher Rules on Liquid BBL Treatments

A non-surgical BBL uses injected dermal filler to add volume to the buttocks instead of surgery. Ashton Collins of Save Face once warned that liquid BBLs were 'a crisis waiting to happen'. The case has reignited debate over the safety of non-surgical cosmetic procedures across the UK.

Webb's family says they have since worked with Save Face to push for tighter restrictions in her memory. They are calling for liquid BBLs to be restricted, urgently, to suitably qualified surgeons only.

The inquest, which was due to last three days, continues. Her story is a stark reminder to check a practitioner's qualifications before choosing any cosmetic treatment.