Former Baywatch actress Erika Eleniak has revealed how close she came to losing her home before finding an unexpected source of financial security. The 57-year-old has now opened up about the difficult decision that changed her circumstances and brought a surprising new chapter to her career.

Eleniak, best known for playing Shauni McClain in the original seasons of Baywatch, disclosed that she was struggling to cover her living expenses and had received an eviction notice before joining OnlyFans.

During an appearance on Rachel Uchitel's Miss Understood podcast on 17 November, the actress explained that inconsistent acting opportunities were no longer providing enough money to maintain her lifestyle. Although she lives in a condominium, she stressed that she does not spend extravagantly and was simply unable to meet her monthly financial commitments.

'But the people who were in charge of my rental situation were really kind to me and really worked with me, so that was a blessing,' she said, acknowledging the understanding she received from those handling her rental arrangements.

Eleniak also explained why taking conventional acting jobs was not always a practical solution. 'But you have an overhead and in order to pay that... and getting certain jobs, it's not even that they're beneath you or too embarrassing, it's just not gonna pay the rent,' she explained.

'And you find yourself in that position where you're like, "I need to make a certain amount of money in order to pay my overhead." So what do I do?'

OnlyFans Reportedly Brings in $300K in Three Months

After considering her options, Eleniak launched her OnlyFans account in August 2026. The financial results reportedly came much faster than expected.

The actress reportedly generated nearly $300,000 (£226,000) during her first three months on the platform, putting her on course to earn approximately $1 million (£752,000) in her first year.

The reported earnings represent a significant turnaround from the financial uncertainty she described. Shortly after launching her account, Eleniak was reportedly earning around $10,000 (£7,500) weekly and had attracted more than 1,100 subscribers.

Her decision also reflects a wider shift among entertainers using subscription platforms to establish direct relationships with audiences. OnlyFans' 2024 financial accounts recorded $7.2 billion (£5.4 billion) in payments from fans, while creators receive 80% of transactions under its standard revenue-sharing arrangement.

Eleniak has previously described the experience as unexpectedly rewarding, saying it helped her reconnect with people who had followed her career since the 1980s.

Drea de Matteo Faced Similar Financial Crisis

Eleniak is not the first established television actress to describe OnlyFans as a financial lifeline. In 2024, The Sopranos star Drea de Matteo revealed that she had been facing foreclosure and had only $10 (£8) in her bank account before joining the platform.

'OnlyFans saved my life, 100 percent,' she said at the time.

De Matteo, who attributed her financial difficulties partly to losing acting opportunities, said the income helped her protect her home and support her family.

Meanwhile, Eleniak is preparing for another connection with her former television success. She is expected to make a guest appearance in Fox's Baywatch reboot, scheduled to premiere on 6 January 2027, potentially giving her career another boost alongside her online venture.