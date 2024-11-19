Rachel Campos-Duffy, the wife of former Congressman Sean Duffy, has shared how her deep Catholic faith influences her family life and strengthens her marriage. Known for her role as a co-host on Fox & Friends Weekend, Rachel has often spoken about the guiding principles her faith provides in raising nine children and maintaining a thriving relationship with her husband, who has recently been chosen by President-elect Donald Trump as his pick for Transportation Secretary.

Faith as the Foundation of Family Life

Rachel Campos-Duffy has always been vocal about the importance of her Catholic beliefs, describing them as a cornerstone of her family's daily life. According to a 2019 interview with National Review, Rachel has stated that rituals such as attending Mass together, nightly prayers, and celebrating liturgical seasons are integral to their household. These practices help her children develop a moral compass and an understanding of life's deeper meaning.

"Our family is only as strong as our marriage," Rachel emphasised, noting that their shared faith gives her and Sean a unified direction and purpose. By incorporating faith into their routine, the couple creates a stable environment for their children while navigating the complexities of modern life.

Marriage Built on Shared Values

Rachel has highlighted how marrying a fellow Catholic has been pivotal in ensuring a harmonious relationship. She credits their faith for helping them avoid many conflicts common in marriages. Speaking to Fox News, she shared, "Marriage is tough enough; having the same faith takes away a lot of potential disagreements and keeps us grounded."

Rachel revealed that the traditions of Catholicism, such as Advent rituals and family prayers, provide moments of connection amid their busy schedules. "It's not something we think much about—it's just who we are," she explained.

Raising Nine Children with Faith at the Core

As parents to nine children, the Duffys lean heavily on their faith to instil strong values. Rachel told the National Review that their parenting philosophy prioritises kindness, compassion, and service to others over worldly achievements. This perspective simplifies their approach to raising a large family and helps the children appreciate the importance of teamwork and selflessness.

To make faith more tangible for their children, the Duffys incorporate meaningful rituals, such as building an Advent altar and encouraging good deeds during the Christmas season. These traditions, Rachel says, foster a sense of purpose and gratitude in their home.

Balancing Career, Family, and Public Life

In addition to raising their large family, Rachel balances her career in media with her husband Sean Duffy's evolving role in public service. Recently, President-elect Donald Trump selected Sean Duffy as his nominee for Transportation Secretary, a key role in shaping America's infrastructure. According to NBC News, Trump praised Duffy as a "tremendous and well-liked public servant" who will bring safety, efficiency, and innovation to the nation's transportation systems.

Rachel acknowledged the challenges of Sean's demanding schedule but emphasised how their shared faith helps them stay connected. She explained to Fox News that their traditions, such as nightly prayers and family Mass, help create a sense of stability even amid their busy lives.

A Family United by Faith

For Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy, Catholicism is not just a religion but a way of life that permeates every aspect of their marriage and family. From the kitchen altar adorned with prayer cards to shared prayers around the dinner table, their faith brings them closer together, providing strength and unity in their ever-busy lives. As Rachel puts it, "Faith gives us direction, and that's what keeps us going."