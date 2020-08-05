American actor and director Sean Penn secretly wedded his girlfriend Leila George amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple confirmed to have said "I Do" to each other in an intimate ceremony.

For the past few days, rumours about the couple's marriage were floating on the internet. However, the news was confirmed by the Academy Award-winning actor on Monday's episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers." During his appearance, the talk show host urged the "Mystic River" actor to address the rumours and reveal the truth.

.@SeanPenn lays out the criteria for the five day COVID testing his non-profit CORE has been doing. pic.twitter.com/lzvTMZNMOY — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) August 4, 2020

"There are reports that you recently got married, is this true?" Meyers asked Penn. Responding to the question, the actor raised his left hand and showed off his wedding band. And he went on to say, "We did a COVID wedding."

Dishing out the details, he revealed how the ceremony was conducted over Zoom call with the county commissioner.

"By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom, we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way," the actor said.

Meyers remarked that having a wedding like this would mean a "low stress" occasion. To this Penn replied, "Let's say there are socially-liberating factors under COVID."

George, 28, and Penn, 59, have been dating each other for four years. The rumours about their marriage began to swirl around since Friday when the couple's friend Irena Medavoy posted a series of photos on Instagram. The post included pictures of the newlyweds and their engagement rings.

"We are so happy for @leilageorge #seanpenn getting married," the philanthropist captioned the post (via Us Weekly) that was deleted later. "We love you. Thank you for being like family a son to mike we are over the moon to find your soul mate true partner @coreresponse true love that also changes the world for better You are meant to be together God Bless you both and the family you have joined. Introducing the Penns #marriage."

This happens to be Penn's third marriage. He was previously married to Madonna for four years from 1985 to 1989 and then actress Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010. He shares two children with Wright -- Dylan, 29, and Hopper, 26.