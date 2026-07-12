Senator Lindsey Graham's sudden death on 11 July at 71 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Washington home. The District of Columbia medical examiner's preliminary findings, released by his office on Sunday, determined the cause as aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, a tear in the aorta caused by hardening of the arteries.

His office said he died after a 'brief and sudden illness'. The American Heart Association notes that cardiac arrest is distinct from a heart attack and can occur even in people without diagnosed heart disease.

Graham, a South Carolina Republican and one of Donald Trump's closest Senate allies, had been an influential figure in defence and foreign policy and was seeking a fifth term.

Good meeting with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham @LindseyGrahamSC in Kyiv. This is already his 10th visit to our country, and we appreciate this support.



I'm grateful to Lindsey for recognizing our warriors. The stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the greater the chances that… pic.twitter.com/bgZjjgIqu1 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 10, 2026

Sudden Death and the Cardiac Arrest Reports

Emergency services were dispatched to Graham's Capitol Hill residence at approximately 8:27 p.m. on Saturday for a report of chest pains. Dispatch audio references a cardiac arrest call shortly afterwards, and by approximately 8:55 pm, emergency personnel were performing CPR. Graham was taken to George Washington University Hospital, where he later died.

The American Heart Association says cardiac arrest is the abrupt loss of heart function, usually caused by an electrical malfunction, while a heart attack is a circulation problem caused by a blockage. The two are often confused but are not the same.

🚨 BREAKING: Lindsey Graham’s preliminary cause of death has been been revealed



Per the DC medical examiner, Graham died from:



“aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease”



DC Fire found Graham in his home suffering from cardiac arrest. He was transported… pic.twitter.com/6TrbrReNQK — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 12, 2026

What the Medical Investigation Suggests

The medical examiner determined the cause as aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. An aortic dissection is a life-threatening tear in the inner wall of the aorta, the body's main artery. Arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease refers to the hardening and narrowing of the arteries.

The medical examiner's office said the death certificate will be listed as 'PENDING' until toxicological and microscopic testing are completed, at which point it will be updated.

Previous reports said Graham had shrugged off advice to seek medical attention, joking, 'I can't die now', further stating that he still needed to 'do the Russia sanctions, get Iran sorted out, and do Israeli-Saudi normalization.' He was due to appear on NBC's 'Meet the Press' the following morning.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the bureau is assisting local authorities. There is no evidence of foul play; the FBI's involvement appears to be standard protocol given Graham's high-profile status and recent international travel.

A Long Political Life

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Graham was born in Central, South Carolina, in 1955. After his parents died while he was still in school, he became the primary caretaker of his younger sister and later became the first in his family to earn a degree.

He served in the US House from 1995 to 2003 and in the Senate from 2003 until his death. He had recently won a primary election as he pursued a fifth Senate term.

Once a sharp critic of Trump, Graham later became one of the president's most reliable allies, a shift Reuters tied to what Graham described as patriotic duty. He was also known as a foreign policy hawk who favoured a strong US military presence abroad.

As tributes continue to arrive from Washington and abroad, the medical investigation into Graham's death remains ongoing. The death certificate will be updated once toxicological and microscopic testing are completed, but the preliminary findings — aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease — provide the clearest picture yet of what happened in the senator's final hours.