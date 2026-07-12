A Ukrainian drone production facility in Kyiv was among several defence-industrial sites targeted in a large Russian missile and drone strike on the same day as US Senator Lindsey Graham toured SkyFall's factory in the city and described it as 'state-of-the-art' and 'far more advanced than anyone else on the planet'.

The timing of the attack has prompted questions about security arrangements for visiting dignitaries. Graham died on Saturday evening, hours after returning from Kyiv. His office said authorities have not indicated any connection between his trip and his condition.

The strike comes amid intensified Russian efforts to degrade Kyiv's ability to produce weapons systems, with military-production sites, including drone facilities, featuring prominently in Moscow's target lists. Graham's visit to SkyFall underscored Washington's interest in Ukraine's rapidly advancing unmanned aerial vehicle capabilities.

US Senator Toured Kyiv Drone Plant on Day of Russian Strikes

SkyFall, a Ukrainian drone company whose facility was struck, confirmed that the US Republican senator visited the company's production facilities on 11 July 2026, where he was briefed on the development and production of combat unmanned systems. During the visit, Graham was shown a range of systems, including heavy reconnaissance-strike Vampire drones (known on the front lines as 'Baba Yaga'), Shrike first-person-view drones in multiple configurations, and P1-SUN interceptor drones designed to counter Shahed-type loitering munitions. He also said he had reached an agreement with the White House on a Russia sanctions bill.

SkyFall representatives also presented new drone developments expected to be deployed on the battlefield in the near future. In addition, Graham toured SkyFall's drone facilities in Kyiv, where the company says its academy trains operators, technicians and instructors for Ukraine's unmanned systems programme.

Graham described the facility as a 'state-of-the-art enterprise' with 'enormous production capacity' and said it would be a 'huge mistake' for the US not to work with Ukraine in the drone space.

Senator Graham Dies Suddenly After Returning from Kyiv

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Graham died on Saturday evening, 11 July 2026, after what his office described as a 'brief and sudden illness'. The senator had just returned from Kyiv, where he met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 11 July 2026 to discuss air defence needs and a new Russia sanctions bill.

His office said he died that evening following the sudden illness. Authorities have not indicated any connection between his trip and his condition. No further details on the specific medical cause have been released by his office or law enforcement.

Zelenskyy Leads Tributes as Scrutiny Falls on Timing of Attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed condolences after Graham's death and noted that he had visited Ukraine ten times since the full-scale invasion began, making him one of Kyiv's most persistent Republican supporters.

Russia has repeatedly said it is targeting Kyiv's defence and drone facilities, while Western allies have stepped up support for Ukraine's drone programme through the Drone Coalition.

Russian Campaign Against Ukrainian Defence Industry Intensifies

The strike is part of a wider Russian campaign against Ukraine's defence and industrial sites. Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 440 drones and 32 missiles in a major overnight attack, while Moscow's defence ministry said its forces hit 'military-industrial complex facilities in the Kyiv region'.

The scale of the barrage has kept attention on Ukraine's air defences and the resilience of its military production base. Russian officials have repeatedly framed such attacks as strikes on defence-related infrastructure, while Western allies have continued backing Ukraine's drone and air-defence efforts.

Ukraine Silent on Whether Graham's Host Facility Was Hit

Ukrainian authorities have not publicly identified the SkyFall facility visited by Graham as one of the sites hit in the Russian strike.

The strike follows a pattern of Russian attacks on Ukrainian defence-production facilities. In June 2026, Russian forces destroyed the Lasar Group drone plant in an attack that military analyst Roman Shkurlatov, a retired lieutenant colonel, said dealt 'a serious blow' to Ukraine's production capacity. Shkurlatov estimated the damage at around $35 million (£27 million) and warned that Ukraine 'may face a sharp drop in drone production' as a result of the loss of design documentation and technological expertise.

Local officials say emergency services continue to work at affected locations in Kyiv and other regions as damage assessments are carried out. The strikes form part of Russia's broader campaign against Ukraine's defence-industrial base, which Moscow has repeatedly described as a key target.