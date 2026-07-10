A 19-year-old Ukrainian teen suffered a broken nose and spinal injuries after he was allegedly attacked by a group of youths in the Polish city of Wrocław shortly after speaking Ukrainian during a phone call with his mother, according to police and the victim's family.

The attack happened on Słodowa Island at about 8pm on 4 July while Volodymyr was spending the evening with his girlfriend and friends. After he answered a call from his mother in Ukrainian, a man who had allegedly overheard the conversation approached him and demanded his electronic cigarette. When Volodymyr refused, the man allegedly summoned a larger group, who attacked him.

Police have opened a criminal investigation after the family formally reported the assault. Officers are examining whether the attack was motivated by the victim's nationality after witnesses said they heard members of the group laughing that they had 'beaten a Ukrainian' as they left the scene.

Victim Says Attackers Pulled Shirt Over His Face

Volodymyr told Radio Wrocław that between nine and 15 young men surrounded him after he refused to hand over his electronic cigarette. He said members of the group pulled his shirt over his face so he could not see before repeatedly punching and kicking him while he lay on the ground.

He suffered a broken nose, spinal injuries and multiple bruises. A forensic medical examination later classified the injuries as a moderate impairment to health lasting more than seven days. Volodymyr also said his silver necklace was torn from his neck during the attack before the group fled as approaching police and ambulance sirens could be heard.

Poland: 19-year-old Ukrainian kid brutally beaten in Wrocław by a dozen Polish fascists after they heard him speaking Ukrainian with his mother on the phone.

In broad daylight, in front of numerous witnesses, they broke his nose and injured his spine. Then they laughed. https://t.co/FWLDHGkkYd pic.twitter.com/ZpFddsABzM — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) July 9, 2026

Family Complaint Leads to Criminal Investigation

Friends called the emergency services while Volodymyr was taken to hospital for treatment. According to the family, the incident was initially recorded as a fight based on preliminary information provided at the scene before officers had taken a full statement from the injured teenager.

After Volodymyr and his parents submitted a formal complaint on the following Monday, officers at Wrocław-Ołbin police station opened a criminal investigation. Police spokeswoman Aleksandra Freus confirmed officers had received a report alleging the assault of a 19-year-old man on Słodowa Island and said enquiries were continuing.

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Detectives are reviewing CCTV footage from Słodowa Island alongside witness statements as they work to identify those responsible. Police have not said whether the assault has been formally classified as a hate crime, but investigators are examining whether the victim's nationality played a role in the attack.

The family has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police. Volodymyr's father, Ihor, questioned why his son had allegedly been targeted after speaking Ukrainian and urged authorities to prevent similar attacks.

Police Continue Appeal as Investigation Progresses

Under Polish law, offences found to have been motivated by national or ethnic hatred may be treated as an aggravating factor during criminal proceedings, potentially leading to tougher sentences if prosecutors prove that motive in court.

The attack has also attracted attention because it follows another reported assault in Radom, where a Ukrainian man said he was attacked after being asked to sing Polish songs, prompting renewed discussion about the safety of some Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Police have not announced any arrests and continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information about the attack to come forward.