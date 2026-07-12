Lindsey Graham died after suffering chest pain at his Washington home and going into cardiac arrest shortly after returning from a diplomatic visit to Ukraine, according to new reporting that has filled in the circumstances surrounding the South Carolina senator's final hours. He was 71.

Graham's office initially announced on Saturday that he had died following 'a brief and sudden illness,' without providing further details. It was later revealed that the veteran Republican experienced chest pain after arriving back in Washington from Kyiv before suffering cardiac arrest, providing the first detailed account of the medical emergency that led to his death.

Cardiac Arrest Followed Return From Ukraine

Graham's office confirmed in a statement posted on X that he 'passed away from a brief and sudden illness' on the evening of Saturday, 11 July. 'Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period,' the statement said.

Paramedics were called to the home of Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who had just returned from a trip to Ukraine, in Washington, D.C. overnight on Saturday, in response to reports that he was suffering from “chest pains,” before he fell into cardiac arrest and died,… pic.twitter.com/o0qia1XDlC — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 12, 2026

Graham reportedly returned to his Washington residence after visiting Ukraine when he began experiencing chest pain. He later went into cardiac arrest, adding crucial detail to the initial announcement while placing his final hours immediately after an overseas trip that reflected the work he remained deeply committed to.

Final Overseas Visit Focused on Ukraine Support

Just one day before his death, Graham met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. Zelensky shared photographs from the meeting on social media and wrote: 'A good meeting with US Senator Lindsey Graham in Kyiv. This is already my tenth visit to your country, and we appreciate this support.'

According to the Ukrainian president's office, the pair discussed Ukraine's air-defence requirements and Graham's continuing efforts to advance legislation imposing tougher sanctions on Russia. The meeting illustrated that Graham remained actively engaged in one of Washington's defining foreign policy debates until the final full day of his life, continuing to advocate measures he believed would strengthen support for Ukraine.

From Trump Critic to One of His Closest Allies

Graham's political career also featured one of the Republican Party's most notable transformations.

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During the 2016 presidential campaign, he emerged as one of Donald Trump's sharpest Republican critics, describing him in highly personal terms as the party wrestled with Trump's rise. Over time, however, Graham became one of Trump's closest allies in the Senate and one of his most consistent public defenders.

Trump paid tribute on Truth Social after Graham's death, writing: 'Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!! DETAILS AND ARRANGEMENTS TO FOLLOW. So sad!' Their evolving relationship mirrored the broader political realignment that reshaped the Republican Party during Trump's presidency.

Foreign Policy Defined His Senate Career

Throughout his decades in Congress, Graham established himself as one of the Senate's most outspoken foreign policy hawks. He consistently supported military aid for Ukraine, backed Israel and advocated a tougher approach towards Russia, Iran and China. Those positions made him one of Capitol Hill's most recognisable voices on national security, while increasingly placing him at odds with parts of the Republican Party as its foreign policy priorities shifted.

Earlier this year, Politico reported that some MAGA-aligned conservatives had grown frustrated with Graham's calls for a more aggressive approach towards Iran, illustrating the widening divide between traditional Republican national security thinking and the more sceptical foreign policy views gaining influence within Trump's political movement.

An International Figure Until the End

Graham's support for Ukraine also drew attention far beyond Washington. In 2023, Russian authorities placed him on a wanted list following remarks he made during an earlier visit to Ukraine, underscoring how closely he had become associated with the conflict on the international stage.

His final overseas trip ultimately reflected the defining themes of his public life. Less than 24 hours before his death, Graham was meeting a wartime ally, discussing military assistance and sanctions legislation, and continuing the foreign policy work that shaped much of his Senate career. The circumstances surrounding his death therefore close the story of a politician who remained engaged in international affairs until his final day.