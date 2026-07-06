Donald Trump's latest health scare is being driven by online speculation rather than any confirmed medical finding, after a recent photo and a CNBC appearance prompted fresh claims about a possible stroke and 'facial droop.' The White House has not said there is any new diagnosis tied to the image, while social media users have done what social media users do best, namely spiral into absolute madness.

Donald Trump Stroke Claims Swirl Online

The latest chatter follows months of scrutiny over Trump's appearance, with previous concern centring on bruising to his hands and, separately, an awkward walking clip that also set off a round of online theorising. In July 2025, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the bruising was caused by 'tissue damage from frequent handshaking' while Trump was taking aspirin, which she described as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen. Trump later attributed at least one bruise to aspirin use himself.

The new wave began after a photo circulating on social platforms led users to question whether 'something's wrong' with the 80 year old president, with one post claiming he should be in hospital and another suggesting he had suffered 'at least one stroke' because of the right side of his face.

Those claims were then amplified by footage from a CNBC interview, where viewers said his face looked swollen and 'extremely unhealthy,' according to posts shared online and reported by outlets monitoring the reaction.

What Experts Say About Facial Droop

A single photograph, or even a short clip, cannot confirm a stroke, and no official medical evidence has been produced linking Trump's recent appearance to one. Medical experts quoted in earlier coverage have said facial drooping can be caused by several conditions, including Bell's palsy, fatigue, nerve issues or a stroke, but that it is not possible to diagnose from images alone.

Read more Donald Trump Sparks Frantic Health Panic After Close-Up Reveals Bizarrely 'Inflamed' Hand Donald Trump Sparks Frantic Health Panic After Close-Up Reveals Bizarrely 'Inflamed' Hand

One expert cited in prior reporting, Dr Gareth Nye of the University of Salford, said the video in question could simply show 'well-timed photographs' making something look worse than it was, noting the absence of obvious speech, movement or cognitive problems in the footage. He also pointed out that if a serious stroke had been visible, Trump would likely have been taken for immediate medical evaluation, because time is critical in such cases. That is the uncomfortable bit for the internet theory machine, because guesswork is not the same thing as evidence.

Dame Caroline Watkins, a professor specialising in stroke and elder care at the University of Lancashire, was similarly cautious in comments published after an earlier episode of facial-droop speculation, saying it was difficult to determine from images alone whether a stroke had occurred. She noted that Trump was seen saluting with his right hand, which would complicate the suggestion of a major one-sided weakness, although it did not rule out every possibility.

The White House and the Health Row

The broader health row has been simmering for some time, and the White House has repeatedly insisted Trump remains in good shape. In April, White House physician Captain Sean Barbabella said Trump was in 'excellent cognitive and physical health' and 'fully capable' of carrying out the presidency, after an annual examination.

More recently, a White House memo released in late May said the president remained in 'excellent health' despite slight lower-leg swelling and benign hand bruising. That memo also said the bruising was 'common' and 'consistent with minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking in the context of aspirin usage for cardiovascular prevention.'

In other words, the White House's line has not shifted much, even as the rumours have mutated into something more lurid. First it was the hands, then the walk, now the face. Public curiosity is one thing, but a speculative diagnosis from a blurry image is another altogether.

As for the latest online claims, IBTimes UK could not independently verify them, so take everything with a grain of salt.