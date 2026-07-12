President Donald Trump wants to reshape America's retirement system using Australia's compulsory pension model as a blueprint. But economists and policy analysts warn the plan could come at a cost to ordinary workers' pay packets.

Trump has repeatedly pointed to Australia's superannuation scheme, which forces employers to funnel 12 per cent of a worker's wages into a privately managed retirement account. He has called the system 'very good' and said his administration is examining how a similar model could work in the United States.

Trump Renews Push For Australian Model

Trump raised the idea again at a White House Rose Garden event on 6 July 2026, where he was promoting his 'Trump Accounts' savings scheme for children, backed by a $6.25 billion (£4.9bn) donation from Michael and Susan Dell.

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'I made reference today that Australia has a thing going that's very good ... it's really worked out very well,' Trump told reporters, adding, 'We're looking at that very strongly.'

It was not the first time he had floated the idea. He first mentioned interest in the model in December 2025, telling reporters at the time, 'We're looking at it very seriously. It's a good plan.'

How Australia's Superannuation System Works

Australia's compulsory scheme, known as superannuation, requires employers to pay a percentage of a staff member's earnings into a retirement fund on top of their regular salary. The mandatory rate currently sits at 12 per cent.

According to the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, $3.1 trillion of Australia's total $4.4 trillion pension pool was held in APRA-regulated funds as of March 2026. Savings are generally locked away until a worker reaches 60.

That stands in contrast to America's system, where 401(k) contributions are voluntary and sit alongside the state-run Social Security programme.

Why Critics Say Wages Could Suffer

Not everyone is convinced the model would translate well to the US. The Cato Institute has argued that the economic cost of compulsory contributions tends to fall on employees themselves, either through fewer job opportunities or lower take-home pay. Australia's mandatory rate has climbed from 10.5 per cent in 2021 to 12 per cent on 1 July 2025, according to the same analysis.

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Scale is also a sticking point. Australia's superannuation system covers around 27 million people, against 343 million in the United States, a gap that raises questions over whether a comparable scheme could be administered at US scale.

Other analysts have urged caution rather than outright rejection. Writing in Forbes, economist Teresa Ghilarducci argued that any Australian-style scheme should sit alongside Social Security rather than replace it. Australia's system also outranks America's on international benchmarks, scoring a B+ on the Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index against a C+ for the US.

The renewed push comes as Social Security faces a hard deadline. Its Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund is projected to run dry by the fourth quarter of 2032, after which it could only pay 78 per cent of scheduled benefits, per the administration's own report. Economists warn that shifting more of the burden onto employer payroll costs could ultimately show up in workers' pay packets. Any changes to the current system would still require Congress to pass major legislation before taking effect.