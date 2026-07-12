Donald Trump's health has come under fresh scrutiny after the president was filmed walking slowly and gripping the handrail as he boarded Air Force One for a flight to Turkey on Saturday, shortly after the United States' 4–1 World Cup defeat to Belgium.

The live television footage showed Trump taking what appeared to be careful, deliberate steps up the long staircase to his $400million presidential jet. Midway up, he seemed to pause briefly before continuing to the top, where he turned to wave to supporters and cameras, appearing to steady himself before disappearing inside the aircraft. There is no official indication that Trump is unwell, and no medical explanation has been offered for the measured pace, but the short clip was enough to set social media alight.

Read more 80 and Struggling: Trump's Air Force One Leg Scare Revives the Relentless Debate Over Presidential Age Limits 80 and Struggling: Trump's Air Force One Leg Scare Revives the Relentless Debate Over Presidential Age Limits

Trump's physical condition has been a recurring point of political and public fascination, often magnified by every stumble or awkward moment caught on camera. His past appearances, particularly on stairways and ramps, have been dissected frame by frame by supporters and critics alike. In this latest instance, X (formerly Twitter) became the arena for another round of amateur diagnosis, mockery and defence, with Trump's walk to Air Force One doubling as a proxy argument about age and fitness in politics.

The reaction unfolded in real time. One viewer, posting the clip to X, wrote: 'Trump just hopped on his $400million jet to Turkey immediately after the US lost the FIFA World Cup 4-1 to Belgium, and he doesn't seem to be in a good mood. Also, why is he walking up the stairs so slowly?' The user's commentary wove together Trump's subdued body language with the US team's heavy loss, inviting followers to see the careful climb as a sign that something else might be off.

Another account pushed the speculation further, quipping: 'Trying to remember where he's going?' In the way of social media, the line travelled faster than any sober medical assessment ever could, reinforcing the idea that Trump's slow ascent was not simply a matter of caution on a steep staircase but a window into his current form.

A third viewer tried for humour rather than concern, suggesting: 'He's probably still trying to find the replay button for that goal, and those stairs are the only thing that can't be fasttracked,' according to the report. The joke sat somewhere between football banter and political jibe, capturing the odd, slightly surreal overlap of World Cup heartbreak and presidential optics.

One user pushed back at the commentary, writing: 'Shouldn't be focusing on this. He's 80 of course he's a little slow going up the stairs, but I really don't see anything wrong with that.' The age cited in that post is unverified and not confirmed in the original reporting, but the point was clear enough. For some, the fixation on Trump's gait felt petty, even ageist, compared with the more consequential issues associated with his name.

Donald Trump, Football Politics And A Red Card Row

The Air Force One moment came hard on the heels of a different Trump headline, this time over his intervention in a World Cup disciplinary row. Earlier in the week, Trump condemned what he called a 'revolting' decision to send off US striker Folarin Balogun, publicly urging FIFA president Gianni Infantino to overturn the red card.

During a speech, Trump argued that the punishment was not only harsh but distorted the competition itself. 'It's one thing to penalize somebody for the game, but how do you penalize them for a game that hasn't been played yet? It's very unfair. You can't do that,' he told supporters, presenting himself as a defender of both the player and the broader idea of sporting fairness. The complaint echoed his familiar political rhetoric, with heavy emphasis on grievance and alleged injustice.

Health Fears Meet Trump's Familiar 'Rigged' Rhetoric

On the eve of the Belgium match on 6 July, Trump was still in full promotional mode, telling an audience: 'The game tonight is going to be amazing. We're going to have a full team. Belgium is going to have a full team.' At that point, his attention seemed fixed on the pitch, not on any question of health or physical stamina.

He then slipped into a line that has become almost a verbal signature. 'If they beat us, then they can be really proud. The other way, if they beat us, I'll say it was rigged, just like the election was rigged in 2020, but I won't get into that.' The half-joking threat to brand defeat as 'rigged' turned a football fixture into a knowing callback to his long-running refusal to accept the 2020 result.

The image of Trump moving slowly up the steps of Air Force One felt jarringly subdued to some viewers. The contrast likely fuelled the wave of armchair analysis. Yet it is important to note that, beyond the viral clip and public speculation, there has been no medical update from Trump's camp, no statement from physicians and no independent confirmation of any underlying health issue. For now, all talk of his condition remains just that: talk, and nothing is confirmed, so it should be treated with a healthy degree of scepticism.