In May 2026, Vingroup, Vietnam's leading private conglomerate, established VinSurgical, a dedicated surgical robotics research and development company capitalised at VND 300 billion (around USD 11.4 million). The move came one month before Vinmec Healthcare System, Vingroup's hospital network, officially launched High-Tech Robotic Surgery Network across five cities.

Taken together, the two announcements sketch a trajectory: from a system that deploys surgical technology to one that intends, over time, to develop it.

Building the Ecosystem First

The 27 June network launch connected nine robotic platforms across general surgery, orthopaedics, and neurosurgery under a single coordinated clinical framework, with Vinmec Times City serving as the national hub.

The scale distinguishes it from previous robotic surgery deployments in Vietnam's private sector. But the more consequential difference is structural. Vinmec has built it as a system-wide standard, one governed by centralised protocols, mandatory certification requirements, and a dedicated Academy responsible for ensuring consistency across the network.

'This is not merely a network connecting robots,' said Prof. Tran Trung Dung, CEO of Vinmec Healthcare System. 'It is a network connecting knowledge, people, and technology to shape the future of robotic surgery in Vietnam.'

That consistency across the network is also shaping how Vinmec thinks about its next phase.

The Road to Connected and Remote Surgery

Vinmec's decision to build at this scale and at this moment is deliberate. Disease patterns in Vietnam are shifting. Cancer, neurological disorders, spinal diseases, and musculoskeletal conditions are increasingly prevalent, while patient expectations around recovery time and post-surgical quality of life are rising alongside them.

'We are not investing in robots simply to acquire more technology,' Prof. Dung said. 'We are investing to prepare Vietnam's healthcare system for the clinical capabilities needed for the next 5 to 10 years.'

That forward orientation also extends to how the network is designed to evolve. Vinmec has already deployed the Toumai MT-1000 at Vinmec Smart City and Can Tho with 5G-enabled remote surgery capability. This has laid the groundwork for a model in which geographical distance no longer determines a patient's access to specialist care.

Assoc. Prof. Pham Van Binh, Director of Vinmec High-Tech Robotic Surgery Center Network, acknowledges that widespread implementation will require stable connectivity infrastructure, an appropriate legal framework, and processes that ensure patient safety.

'Geographical distance should not prevent patients from receiving treatment from the best specialists,' he noted. 'When the conditions are fulfilled, that will no longer be a limitation.'

Positioning Vietnam as a Regional Healthcare Hub

Vinmec's ambition extends beyond serving Vietnam's domestic patient population. The system is positioning itself as a destination for international patients - though Prof. Dung is measured about what that requires.

'International patients do not choose a country solely because of cost,' he said. 'They choose a destination where they trust the quality of care.'

That trust, in Vinmec's view, is built on four foundations developed in parallel: advanced treatment technologies, highly qualified specialists, training and scientific research, and internationally standardised quality management systems. The robotic surgery network is one component of that longer-term strategy.

Beyond clinical care, Vinmec envisions the High-Tech Robotic Surgery Center Network evolving into a regional hub for training, research, and technology transfer. In that model, the network's value is measured by the expertise it develops for the next generation of Vietnamese surgeons and potentially for specialists across the broader region.

Whether Vietnam can establish itself as a credible destination for high-tech healthcare will depend on factors that accumulate slowly: case volume, published research, international accreditation, and the depth of clinical expertise built over time. Vinmec's 27 June launch is one step in that process.