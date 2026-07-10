Donald Trump has reignited questions over his health after appearing to lean on Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for support while walking at a NATO summit in Turkey on Monday, with footage and photos of the US leader's unsteady gait spreading rapidly online. The images of Trump, now 80, arriving in Ankara and gripping his counterpart's arm have prompted a fresh wave of speculation over the president's physical and cognitive stamina.

Trump's condition, fuelled by apparent lapses in memory, moments of public fatigue and visible bruising and swelling that have been widely dissected on social media. The debate has increasingly shifted from partisan mud-slinging to a more direct question, even among some in Washington: how fit is an octogenarian president to cope with the relentless pace of the Oval Office, foreign crises and a re-election campaign.

Read more Trump Faces Dementia Claims After Viral Clip Shows Him Wandering Off Before Erdogan Pulls Him Back Into Place Trump Faces Dementia Claims After Viral Clip Shows Him Wandering Off Before Erdogan Pulls Him Back Into Place

Video clips from the NATO gathering show Trump and Erdogan walking side by side after the American delegation landed in Turkey. At one point, the Turkish president appears to take Trump gently by the arm and guide him, as the US leader looks slightly unsteady on his feet. That tiny visual cue, which in any other era might have passed unnoticed, was seized upon within minutes.

One viewer wrote: 'Erdogan clutches a wandering Trump's arm to guide him around.' Another went much further, branding the US president a 'megalomaniac corpse walking around.' The language is harsh, but it reflects a current among critics who see every stumble, every awkward pause, as proof that something is badly wrong at the top of the US government.

Donald Trump, NATO Optics And An Uneasy Public

This is not the first time Trump's public appearances have set off alarms. During the July 4 celebrations for America's 250th anniversary in Washington DC, cameras appeared to catch the president's eyes drooping and his head dipping as fireworks lit up the sky. Democrat activist Harry Sissons accused him of 'falling asleep' during the event, calling it 'incredibly embarrassing and concerning'.

Journalist Aaron Rupar added to the mockery, posting the clip with the cutting caption: 'Trump 'blinks' during the fireworks show in DC.' Supporters pushed back, insisting he had merely closed his eyes briefly, but the episode lodged in the public consciousness, another data point in a growing file.

Those concerns have been given extra weight by a new book from veteran White House reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan. Their title, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, released last month, paints a picture of a president whose faculties are not what they once were. Among the claims are that Trump is struggling with his hearing and has lost 'whatever thin verbal filter he had in the past.'

Nothing in the book has been independently verified in medical terms and there has been no official diagnosis, so any conclusions should be treated with caution. But the authors' long track records covering Trump mean their observations cannot simply be dismissed as partisan gossip.

His 80th birthday in June only intensified the issue. Age is not automatically disqualifying and plenty of political leaders have served well into their later years. Still, the optics of an 80-year-old commander-in-chief grappling with global crises are politically fraught. Former Obama chief of staff Rahm Emanuel said: 'Somebody at 80-years-old just doesn't have the physical stamina, the mental stamina for that office.' It was an unusually blunt statement, aimed at Trump but clearly touching on a broader unease around geriatric leadership.

Harsh Iran Rhetoric Adds To Questions Over Fitness

Trump's comments in Turkey did little to calm that unease. While at the NATO summit, he confirmed that the United States' interim agreement with Iran, covering aspects of the wider Middle Eastern conflict, was now 'over.' He then launched into one of the most sweeping personal tirades he has delivered in some time.

'I don't want to deal with them anymore, they're scum. You know what scum is? They're scum,' he said. The president continued: 'They're sick people. They're led by sick people. And they're vicious, violent people. If they had a nuclear weapon, they'd use it. As far as I'm concerned, it's over.'

The substance of his position on Iran is not new. What stands out is the raw, almost unchecked nature of the language, which his critics say chimes with the portrait in Regime Change of a man who has shed even the minimal restraint he once had in public. Supporters, of course, hear plain speaking.

Inside the Beltway, few are willing to say publicly that an American president resembles a 'walking corpse,' as one online commenter put it. But privately, both allies and opponents are watching every step and every stumble. No formal medical update has been issued on Trump's condition and nothing has been confirmed about any underlying health problems, so all of this remains in the realm of observation and allegation rather than established fact.

Though, the picture is this: Trump, at a NATO summit meant to project stability and unity, leaning visibly on a foreign strongman for balance, railing against Iran as 'scum,' and heading back to Washington with questions about his own durability growing louder rather than fading away.