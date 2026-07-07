Investing in emerging economies is often viewed through the lens of risk: political risk, currency risk, regulatory risk and execution risk. But for Rupin Banker, co-founder of Strategic Global Alliance, the focus on short-term risk can obscure the underlying opportunity in economies with strong growth potential and substantial infrastructure needs.

Across South and South East Asia, countries such as India and Indonesia have expanding populations, rising consumer demand, young workforces and growing industrial capacity. But they also need major investment in transport, energy, logistics, digital infrastructure, healthcare and public services. The central question is how these economies can attract the right kind of foreign capital, at scale, that can support growth over decades.

"Developing economies are often undervalued because investors focus too much on short-term uncertainty and not enough on long-term fundamentals," says Rupin Banker. "The opportunity is there, but institutional investors and private capital needs confidence, structure and reliable delivery."

Founded by Rupin Banker and Ishtiaq Khan, Strategic Global Alliance advises on large-scale infrastructure and project finance opportunities, with a focus on emerging economies in South and South East Asia. Its work sits in the difficult space between public ambition and private capital, where national priorities must be turned into credible projects capable of attracting long-term funding.

Its key role is structuring deals in the right way to attract sufficient and sustainable investment but gives investors clarity and certainty.

"There's appetite from institutional investors, because the growth opportunities are clear to see, but lenders need certainty and clarity, particularly on execution," says Banker.

"What motivates us is a desire to support sustainable economic growth and the development of projects with a social benefit," Banker says. "This cannot happen with public money alone, so we see our role in bringing credible, long-term investors, lenders and banks who understand the growth potential in these rapidly growing but underinvested economies."

Infrastructure as an economic foundation

Banker's perspective is shaped by more than three decades in global trade, supply chain structuring, cross-border finance and infrastructure advisory. That background gives him a practical view of development finance, particularly in markets where the distance between ambition and delivery can be significant.

In developing economies, infrastructure is rarely just a matter of physical construction. It is a condition of competitiveness. A road can connect workers to jobs, a port can reduce the cost of trade and a power project can support manufacturing. Digital networks can open access to new markets, while healthcare and logistics infrastructure can improve productivity, resilience and the ability of local businesses to scale.

"Infrastructure is not separate from economic growth," Banker says. "It is one of the conditions that makes growth and economic development possible. If a country cannot move goods, power industry, connect communities or support enterprise, it will struggle to reach its potential."

The challenge is that infrastructure requires patience. Large projects take years to plan, finance, build and operate, and they depend on alignment between governments, investors, developers, lenders and communities. For Banker, this is why emerging economies in Asia need investors with longer time horizons, rather than capital that is seeking only quick returns.

"Patient capital matters because development is not instant," he says. "The best infrastructure projects create value over many years. They need investors who understand the timeline, the local context and the wider economic purpose."

India, Indonesia and long-term growth

India and Indonesia show the scale of the opportunity. India's continued growth requires investment in logistics, energy, transport, manufacturing, industrial corridors and digital infrastructure. Indonesia, one of South East Asia's largest economies, is seeking to strengthen its industrial base, improve connectivity and attract investment into sectors linked to productivity and long-term national growth.

For Banker, these markets should not be treated as marginal investment destinations. They are increasingly central to global growth, but they require capital markets to engage with them in a serious and sustained way.

"India and Indonesia are not peripheral to the future of global growth," he says. "They are central to it. The issue is whether capital markets are prepared to engage with them in a serious, long-term way."

That does not mean ignoring risk, Banker says. Investors may see bureaucracy, volatility or weak infrastructure, but those challenges can also point to where value can be created. Poor logistics create demand for better logistics, power shortages create demand for energy investment and gaps in healthcare, trade infrastructure or digital systems can become opportunities for investors willing to take a longer view.

"Risk has to be understood, not exaggerated or dismissed," Banker says. "The right structure can make a difficult project financeable. The wrong structure can make even a good project fail."

Building capacity, not just funding projects

For Banker, the distinction between capital and useful capital is important. Developing economies do not only need funding; they need investment that builds capacity, supports enterprise and strengthens the foundations of economic growth.

That is why infrastructure finance has become such a central part of his work. If investment remains concentrated only in developed markets, the gap between economies will widen. Fast-growing countries need access to the capital, expertise and partnerships required to build their own foundations for growth.

"The next phase of global development should not be about leaving emerging economies to catch up on their own," Banker says. "It should be about building partnerships that recognise their value and help unlock their potential."

In a global economy where capital is selective and competition for investment is intense, the countries that succeed will not be those with ambition alone. They will be those able to turn ambition into investable projects, long-term partnerships and infrastructure that supports growth for decades.