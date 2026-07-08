A second woman has accused Maine U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner of non-consensual sexual behaviour, deepening the crisis engulfing his campaign just days after a separate former partner made sexual assault allegations.

The fresh claims have intensified pressure on the embattled Democrat, prompting key allies to withdraw their support and fuelling calls for him to abandon his Senate bid. At the same time, Platner continues to deny all allegations.

Second Woman Levels New Allegations

Graham Platner has been accused of non-consensual condom removal after a former partner told The Washington Post that the Senate candidate routinely did so during intimacy.

Having previously accused Platner of physical abuse, Lyndsey Fifield said she repeatedly made using protection a non-negotiable requirement throughout their relationship between 2013 and 2015 in Washington, D.C., because she was not using birth control.

'He would pull condoms off,' she said in an interview. 'He would do it in a sneaky way. He wouldn't tell me.'

NEW: Woman who accused Graham Platner of r*ping her says America needs someone with his political stances in office, says his videos fired her up.



Jake Tapper: There are gonna be people who say this is politically motivated. What would you say to that?



Accuser Jenny Racicot:… pic.twitter.com/7jYk2i7oBg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 6, 2026

Campaign Rejects Claims

Platner's campaign hit back at the allegations by pointing to Fifield's past public support for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his own pre-confirmation sexual assault allegations.

Responding directly to inquiries about the claims, the campaign issued a statement branding the accusation 'categorically false and politically motivated'.

The 41-year-old Fifield is the second former partner to accuse Platner of non-consensual sexual behaviour this week.

Her disclosure follows a report published on Monday in which another former girlfriend, 41-year-old Jenny Racicot, told The Post and other media outlets that Platner sexually assaulted her in late 2021.

Political Pressure Intensifies

Those initial allegations have already triggered a wave of withdrawn endorsements and mounting calls for him to quit the Maine U.S. Senate race.

Adding to that pressure, his highest-profile backer, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), confirmed he spoke with Platner on Tuesday and personally advised him to step aside.

Statement from Maine Democratic Party Leadership on Allegations Against Graham Platner pic.twitter.com/dzPDFOck9X — Maine Democrats (@MaineDems) July 6, 2026

While rejecting Racicot's claims, the 41-year-old Marine Corps veteran and oyster farmer acknowledged on Monday that he was 'mindful of the political reality' the story would 'inflict' on his campaign, adding that he was 'taking the time to reflect on the best path forward'.

Why Fifield Went Public

Although Fifield first disclosed the alleged condom removal to The Post during an off-the-record interview on 20 June, she chose to go on the record on Tuesday.

Explaining her decision, she said she wanted to support Racicot publicly and show that another person had experienced alleged sexual consent violations involving Platner.

They also leveraged Racicot’s then off-the-record story to get Lyndsey to go on the record, intimating to her she’d be the least of the accusations in the article and then hung her out to dry. Not only is Jenny great for speaking, but her move may discourage that kind of… https://t.co/iG7cBJ6s2m — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 7, 2026

The non-consensual removal of a condom during intimacy is often referred to as 'stealthing'. While Canada, Britain and parts of Australia legally treat the act as a form of sexual assault, laws across the United States vary, with specific statutes enacted in California, Washington state and Maine. According to Fifield, the alleged incidents involving Platner took place in Washington, D.C.

Alleged Pattern Described

Read more Graham Platner Loses Sanders, Warren and Schumer Support Within 24 Hours of Rape Allegation Graham Platner Loses Sanders, Warren and Schumer Support Within 24 Hours of Rape Allegation

Fifield estimated that Platner removed condoms without her permission at least six times at their Washington, D.C., homes during their two-year, on-and-off relationship.

Despite confronting him both during and after intimacy about the risks, given that she was not using birth control, Fifield alleged that Platner repeatedly dismissed her concerns.

Recalling his reaction, she said: 'He would act all cute about it, like, "Oh sneaky me."'