The three teenagers responsible for the fatal stabbing of Kayden Moy were sentenced on Tuesday, 21 July.

After the sentencing, the victim's father, Paul Moy, delivered an emotional statement, saying that while justice had been served, it could never heal the family's grief.

Outside the High Court in Glasgow, the 38-year-old said: 'While today's outcome brings a measure of justice, it does not bring peace. It does not bring our son back.'

Friends of Kayden and his family have also expressed sorrow over his life being cut short.

Paul echoed those sentiments in his statement: 'Kayden was more than a name in a courtroom or headline in the news. He was our son. He was loved beyond words and had his whole life ahead of him.'

The defendants, Cole Turley, 18, Jay Stewart, 18, and a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were each handed life sentences.

The sentencing comes 14 months after the fatal stabbing at Irvine Beach in North Ayrshire on 17 May 2025.

Moy Family's Own 'Life Sentence'

Paul said his family had effectively been handed its own 'life sentence' following Kayden's death.

'Every birthday, every family gathering, every milestone from now on will be a reminder that he should be here with us,' he said. 'That is the life sentence our family has been given. The choices made that day have devastated our family forever.'

Paul also expressed hope that his son's case could serve as a lesson in tackling knife crime.

'One moment of violence has destroyed so many lives, and no family should ever have to endure the pain that we now live with every day.'

Recounting the Fatal Beach Attack

During the sentencing, the court heard that the fatal stabbing followed an altercation between Kayden and the three teenagers on Irvine Beach after Turley, Stewart and the 15-year-old were seen throwing rocks at people from the top of a sand dune.

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Kayden's girlfriend, Keryn Knox, was at the scene and recounted the events before the court.

Ms Knox recalled trying to stop Kayden as he was about to confront the teenagers, but he was already running up the dune.

At that point, Kayden saw that Turley had a knife while Stewart was armed with an extendable baton, prompting him to run.

According to Knox, Kayden slipped while running away, allowing the defendants to catch up with him before he was fatally stabbed.

Another witness described the attack, saying: 'Then out of nowhere Cole (Turley) just started running at us. I ran to the right, so did Kayden. I jumped over a grass ledge, Kayden slipped, and Cole leapt over and jumped on him.'

Pointless and Unnecessary Killing

'Kayden Moy's death was pointless and unnecessary.'

Those were the words of Lord Scott as he sentenced the three defendants at the High Court in Glasgow.

For the grieving family, Paul ended his statement by encouraging those who knew Kayden to remember the life he lived rather than the way he died.

'He will always be our son. He will always be loved. He will always be missed. His name will never be forgotten.'