Amen Teklay Murder Trial: Two Teenagers Cleared of Murder After Self-Defence Claim
Glasgow jury accepts self-defence in fatal stabbing of 15-year-old
The two teenagers accused of fatally stabbing Amen Teklay, 15, were found not guilty by the High Court in Glasgow on Monday, 6 July, after a jury accepted that one of the defendants acted in self-defence during a fatal confrontation involving bladed weapons.
The verdict brings one of Scotland's most closely watched youth homicide trials to a close.
Amen Teklay was fatally stabbed during a confrontation on Clarendon Street in Glasgow on the evening of 5 March 2025. Emergency services were called to the scene at around 10:30pm, but the teenager was pronounced dead, prompting a murder investigation by Police Scotland.
The two boys accused in the case are now aged 16 and 17. They cannot be identified because of their ages.
Self-Defence Claim Leads to Acquittal
During the trial, the 16-year-old admitted inflicting the fatal stab wound but claimed he acted in self-defence.
The court heard that he believed Amen had turned towards him while carrying a knife as he pursued the older defendant. The younger defendant said he feared his co-defendant was about to be stabbed and struck Amen in response.
The 17-year-old told the court that he froze as the violence unfolded and backed away from the confrontation.
His counsel, Iain McSporran KC, supported that account, telling the jury that his client 'did not lay a finger on Amen Teklay.'
Mr McSporran also argued that Amen had deliberately sought out the first accused while carrying a weapon resembling 'a cutlass' or 'a pirate sword.'
Court Hears How the Conflict Spiralled
The trial heard evidence of a long-running feud between Amen and the younger defendant, stemming from an encounter months earlier that allegedly involved drugs and a robbery at knifepoint.
After a series of confrontations, the dispute culminated in the fatal clash on Clarendon Street in March 2025.
Jurors also heard that the younger defendant had purchased a sword online for about £40 and had posted photographs and videos of himself with the weapon on social media.
The teenager admitted the posts were intended to create an intimidating persona and described his own behaviour as 'very stupid'.
The Aftermath of the Deadly Feud
Prosecutors told the court that the 16-year-old attempted to conceal his involvement by disposing of his bloodstained clothing and the weapon.
The court also heard that he allegedly carried out a series of internet searches relating to the case, including searches about murder sentences, reports of a Glasgow stabbing and whether someone acting in self-defence could legally stab another person.
Medical evidence showed that Amen died from a stab wound to the chest after the blade pierced his heart and lung, causing catastrophic blood loss. Experts concluded that the injury was unsurvivable.
Amen's Family Speaks After Not-Guilty Verdict
Following the not-guilty verdicts, members of Amen's family were seen in tears outside the court.
In a statement released afterwards, they thanked those who had supported them throughout the proceedings and announced plans to establish a foundation in Amen's memory to support young people and help prevent further violence in the community.
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