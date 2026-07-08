A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in her 60s after she was found dead in a house in Burnage, south Manchester. Emergency services were called to Ivylea Road, around four miles from the city centre, at about 8am on 8 July following reports of an assault inside the property.

Paramedics attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives from Greater Manchester Police's Major Incident Team opened a murder investigation and the teenager was taken into custody.

In a short statement, Greater Manchester Police said officers 'responded to reports of an assault at an address on Ivylea Road, Burnage at around 8am today.'

Read more Hounslow Bus Stabbing: 22-Year-Old Man Killed After Argument, Detectives Launch Murder Investigation Hounslow Bus Stabbing: 22-Year-Old Man Killed After Argument, Detectives Launch Murder Investigation

The force added: 'One woman aged in her 60s sadly died at the scene and a boy, aged 16, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody for questioning.'

Police have not yet released the woman's name. Formal identification is expected to take place in due course and officers are understood to be supporting her family. No cause of death has been confirmed and no information has been given about any injuries she may have suffered.

Local media have reported that the woman and the suspect are related, though this has not been officially confirmed by police, and it cannot be independently verified. Officers have not commented on any possible family link or on who else, if anyone, was present at the address when emergency services arrived.

Residents Tell Of Shock At Police Presence

Neighbours on Ivylea Road described waking up to an unusual emergency services presence on what is normally a quiet suburban street. Throughout Wednesday, a marked police car and officers were stationed outside a semi-detached property while forensic specialists worked behind a cordon.

One witness described a 'major' response in the hours after the initial 999 call, with multiple vehicles and uniformed officers focused on a single home.

Burnage is a largely residential part of south Manchester, and residents said serious violence inside a family home there felt difficult to comprehend. People slowed to look at the cordon or stopped to talk on Wednesday evening.

Police have not released the victim's name, confirmed her relationship to the arrested teenager, or disclosed a cause of death. They have also not said whether they are seeking anyone else in connection with the case.

The boy remains in custody while detectives interview him and establish what happened before emergency services arrived.

Detectives Build Timeline With Specialist Support

The force's Major Incident Team typically leads on suspicious deaths involving an immediate arrest and a domestic setting. Investigators are expected to carry out house-to-house enquiries on Ivylea Road, conduct a detailed forensic examination of the property, and review doorbell or CCTV footage from surrounding streets.

Officers will also speak to family, friends and neighbours who may be able to shed light on the period leading up to the woman's death. Police have not issued a public appeal for witnesses, which suggests they may already have an initial timeline, though this could change.

Because the suspect is 16, detectives are working alongside youth offending teams and social services. His age brings additional legal protections, including restrictions on how he is questioned and whether his identity can be reported.