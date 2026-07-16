Three teenage girls were charged on Wednesday, 15 July, in connection with a shocking drive-by acid attack in Jersey City that left six women injured last month. Authorities believe the assault was targeted and stemmed from an earlier dispute.

The Jersey City Department of Public Safety (JCDPS) told local media that the suspects, aged 13, 14 and 15, have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, causing bodily injury and other related offences.

All six victims survived the attack but suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses recalled one victim repeatedly screaming, 'It burns! It burns!' after being splashed with corrosive sulphuric acid.

The victims were treated for chemical burns and skin peeling. Police have not released their identities but said they included three teenagers and three adults. The most seriously injured was a 21-year-old woman who sustained second-degree burns to her scalp and face.

Serious Charges for Three Juveniles

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Investigators initially arrested one juvenile shortly after the attack, but further enquiries led to the identification and arrest of two additional suspects.

Authorities believe the attack was linked to an earlier argument involving a larger group. Police said the victims were allegedly followed before the assault but have not publicly disclosed the nature of the dispute or what specifically triggered the attack.

In addition to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and causing bodily injury, the suspects face other charges. They have not been convicted, and the cases remain before the New Jersey courts.

'I have directed JCPD to use its full resources on the investigation, and to ensure that our officers work around the clock to find those responsible and bring them to justice,' Jersey City Mayor James Solomon said in a statement.

Recalling the Moped Drive-By Attack

The attack took place at about 7:30pm on 15 June 2026 on Wilkinson Avenue in Jersey City. The suspects were reportedly riding a moped when they splashed a corrosive substance over a group gathered outside a home.

A bystander told a local news outlet that she heard an argument and, moments later, one of the victims screaming, 'It burns!'

Another witness, who said they were a neighbour, recalled: 'I saw the girls come out of the house; they had towels on their face and stuff like that, and they went immediately into the ambulance. How do you get ahold of acid to even throw it on someone like that? That's what's baffling me.'

Mayor Solomon also expressed sympathy for the victims.

'My thoughts are with those hurt in this horrific attack, and I want our communities to know that violence like this has absolutely no place on our streets,' he said.

Investigations Continue

Although three teenagers have now been charged, detectives are continuing to investigate how the suspects allegedly obtained the sulphuric acid and whether anyone else was involved.

The case has sent shockwaves through Jersey City, not only because of the alleged use of sulphuric acid but also because of the suspects' young ages. While all six victims survived, the incident has renewed concerns about violent crime involving young offenders.