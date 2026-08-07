Anthony Nunnally, a 21-year-old Chicago local, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors allege Nunnally fatally shot two teenage girlfriends in separate cases that are almost a year apart.

The victims have been identified as 17-year-olds Gabriella Arellano and Sierra Evans, who were shot in September 2024 and October 2025, respectively. According to the prosecution, both young women were romantically involved with Nunnally at the time of their deaths.

Prosecutors presented the murder case during a detention hearing, where they presented evidence linking Nunnally, including surveillance footage, witness accounts and allegations

Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Mike Pekara also stated in court that Nunnally was the last person seen with both the victims, and described the suspect as a 'stone cold killer.'

Evidence that Points to Nunnally

Nunnally is a gang member, and the prosecution claims that he shot Arellano in the head on 26 October 2025 in an East Side alley, thinking that she was going to betray him to a rival gang.

The prosecution backed their claims by stating that Nunnally admitted to the crime to a wired cellmate. Nunnally was reportedly caught saying that Arellano was going to 'backdoor' him, a term meaning to betray someone to a rival gang.

Surveillance video also allegedly showed Nunnally and a third person at a restaurant before they drove back to a witness' home.

Prosecutors also stated that there's a video where Nunnally and another man are checking the street outside the vacant lot where Arellano's body was found. Shortly after, the duo returned to the lot before gunfire was heard.

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Court documents also allege that Nunnally was responsible for Evans' death, nearly one year before Arrellano's fatal shooting. The prosecution believes that the pair was dating for about a month before the fateful night that left Evans with multiple gunshot wounds.

Nunnally and Evans were reportedly gathering with two other people when an argument involving marijuana broke out. Evans allegedly failed to support Nunnally during the confrontation, leading the 21-year-old to get angry.

The court heard that Nunnally allegedly proceeded to choke Evans and punch a wall, leaving a hole before leaving the gathering.

Evidence suggests that Nunnally returned, as witnesses stated they heard multiple gunshots shortly after. Evans' body was discovered by a neighbour the following morning.

Timia Garret, friend of Sierra, stated, '[Sierra] was a good person. Nothing like this should have ever happened to her; she was so kind-hearted. Sierra crossed nobody, never did nothing wrong to nobody. This was uncalled for.'

Nunnally's Threatening Attempts

Prosecutors also alleged that, months after Evans' death, Nunnally threatened Arellano by showing her a television news report about Evans' memorial service.

They claimed he warned that the same fate awaited her.

During the detention hearing, Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Mike Pekara argued that Nunnally was 'the person last seen with each of these young women before they died.'

'He is a stone-cold killer,' Pekara told the court. 'This is not a scary story, it's a fact.'

Nunnally has also been in Cook County Jail for an unrelated carjacking case. The judge ordered the suspect to be detained until his trial set for 26 August.