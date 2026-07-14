At least one of two teenagers arrested over a shooting that left five members of the same family dead and two others seriously injured in East St. Louis was related to the victims, Illinois State Police have confirmed.

Law enforcement officers took the suspects, aged 15 and 16, into custody on Sunday, 12 July, following what investigators described as a targeted shooting that spanned three separate locations in and around East St. Louis, Illinois.

State Police Director Brendan Kelly confirmed the familial connection during a press briefing, describing the incident as 'an act of horrific violence' that has devastated a single family.

The episode unfolded across St. Clair County when gunfire broke out at three distinct scenes situated within a few miles of each other.

The victims who lost their lives were subsequently identified by authorities as 49-year-old Cherie L. May, 24-year-old Devin D. May, 74-year-old Patricia A. May, 21-year-old Quentin L. Thompson, and 25-year-old Shania W. Thompson.

Two other family members survived the initial gunfire at Jones Park but sustained severe injuries. They remain hospitalised in St. Louis, Missouri, where they are undergoing emergency medical treatment.

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The teenagers, whose names have been withheld by investigators due to their minor status, were apprehended by state troopers at Frank Holten State Park, a recreational site on the outskirts of the city.

Their escape was halted when tactical officers executed a precision immobilisation technique to stop the suspects' vehicle.

The intervention brought a swift end to the immediate search, but investigators say the work of understanding what transpired is only just beginning.

Director Kelly noted that while a specific motive has not yet been formally established, the underlying reasons would likely become apparent over time as the joint investigation progresses.

How The East St. Louis Family Shootings Spread Across Three Sites

The scale of the violence has left the local population shaken. East St. Louis, which sits directly across the Mississippi River from downtown St. Louis, is a municipality where news of this nature hits hard. It is a significant event for a community of nearly 18,000 residents to process.

According to police records, the geographic footprint of the shootings shows an effort to target specific individuals. One victim was fatally shot near North 39th Street and Summit Avenue, while three others were killed at the Samuel Gompers Homes.

The remaining casualties occurred at Jones Park, where one person died and the two surviving relatives were critically wounded before being transported across state lines to a hospital in St. Louis.

The Illinois State Police are currently collaborating with the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office to formalise charges against the two detained teenagers. Given the severity of the crimes, the legal proceedings are expected to be complex, though authorities have assured the public there is no ongoing threat to the wider community.

Prosecutors must now navigate a case in which the accused are alleged to have targeted a family they were directly connected to.

Five relatives were killed and two relatives were hurt in "evil" targeted shootings against a family in Illinois, authorities said.



The two suspects, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, were taken into custody on Sunday, with charges expected, police said. https://t.co/8haOLk1kpb — ABC News (@ABC) July 14, 2026

Community Searches For Reassurance After Family Tragedy

Local leaders are trying to offer reassurance to a grieving public. Director Kelly addressed the emotional toll of the tragedy during his address to reporters, expressing confidence that the community would find a way to recover from the shock.

'This is alleged acts of horrific violence, taking this number of lives here in this community,' Kelly said. 'It's terrible, it's evil, but it will not keep this city down.'

The state police have not released further details about the teenagers' identities or the exact nature of their relationship to the victims as the investigation continues.