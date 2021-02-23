Shailene Woodley got candid about how she met Aaron Rodgers and about their engagement in a video interview with Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

The "Fault in Our Stars" actress revealed that she and the football player have been engaged for "a while" now. So it was no surprise for them when they read stories about their engagement. She thought it was "kind of funny" because "everybody right now is freaking out over it."

"For us, it's not new news, you know?" Woodley told "The Tonight Show" host.

The 29-year old then confessed that she never pictured herself marrying an athlete. She admitted that she has never been a football fan so she has never watched games on TV or seen it in person. She also did not grow up with sports so it was a surprise for her when she ended up dating Rogers.

"He's, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I'd be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living. Like, I never thought as a little girl, I was like, 'Yeah, when I grow up, I'm gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!' But he's really just so good at it," she explained.

It turned out that Woodley's dog had a hand in the matchmaking process. She told Fallon that when she first met Rogers, her dog pulled her aside and was like "If you don't date this dude, I will disown you as my mother, because the three feet that I run with you when you throw a ball is nothing compared to the marathon I'm able to run with him."

The "Big Little Lies" alum admitted that she still has a lot to learn about football and about her fiancé. She said she does not know Rogers as a football guy, although she praised him for being great with the sport. She knows him as the "nerd who wants to host 'Jeopardy!'"

The couple first sparked romance rumours in July 2020 although they kept their relationship private. Rogers then casually revealed that he is engaged during his "2020 Most Valuable Player" acceptance speech earlier this month. He did not name Woodley then but honored her for making his 2020 memorable.