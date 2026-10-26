Hip-hop billionaire Jay-Z has sparked fierce social media ridicule after launching an unexpected onstage defence, warning tens of thousands of concertgoers about the dangers of artificial intelligence, propaganda, and what he termed 'digital tricknology'.

Addressing an impassioned crowd at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Saturday, 24 October 2026, the 56-year-old rap icon delivered the impassioned speech towards the conclusion of the second of two Los Angeles performances marking the culmination of his JAŸ-Z30 anniversary tour.

Celebrating 30 years since his groundbreaking 1996 debut, Reasonable Doubt, alongside a quarter-century of The Blueprint, the Brooklyn-born music executive urged spectators to rely on their own eyes and ears rather than believing negative online narratives alleging sparse attendance or disappointing acoustics.

The remarks triggered instant backlash across social media platform X after music curators circulated footage of the speech, with detractors branding the veteran entrepreneur a paranoid old man unable to accept public criticism.

One commenter called the rapper a 'paranoid old man' after he challenged online criticism of his performances.

His speech also followed a report suggesting that Jay-Z had selected himself to perform at the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show. The NFL has not confirmed the reported booking.

Jay-Z's AI Warning Prompts Criticism on X

Speaking towards the end of Saturday's performance, Jay-Z told the crowd to judge what they had witnessed rather than accept claims circulating online.

'People will tell you that nobody was in here tonight, but you got eyes, you can see,' he said. He also challenged suggestions that the music had been disappointing, telling concertgoers they could hear it for themselves.

Jay-Z referred to artificial intelligence, propaganda and what he called 'tricknology', warning audiences about misleading narratives. 'Question everything in this world of AI,' he urged.

Jay-Z is a paranoid old man



Not only have we learned that he reads online comments but we also learned he’s scared of technology advancement🤦🏾‍♂️😂😂 — In My Prime 🦉 (@U_Peaked) October 25, 2026

His remarks did not establish that particular negative posts were AI-generated, or that automated accounts were responsible for criticism of the concerts.

After music account Kurrco shared a clip on X, several users responded with insults or scepticism. 'Jay-Z is a paranoid old man,' one account wrote, claiming he was preoccupied with online comments.

'He's basically saying question everything but him,' another user posted. A third questioned his attitude towards his career, writing, 'His legacy is secure. His ego won't let him see it.'

Those remarks are opinions from individual accounts, not evidence of Jay-Z's motives or state of mind. Nor is there a basis to describe the commenters collectively as NFL fans.

Concertgoers Describe Different Jay-Z Experiences

Accounts from people who said they attended the SoFi Stadium concerts were less uniformly critical.

In a Reddit discussion about Friday's show, a self-described attendee called it a 'total party' and praised Jay-Z's energy. Another reported enjoying the performance despite having seats high in the stadium.

Others complained that the sound was muffled or that the instruments drowned out the vocals. One commenter said the audio was clear from a different seating section, suggesting experiences varied within the venue.

These are unverified first-person accounts, not attendance figures or a technical assessment of sound quality. They nonetheless provide a contrast with reactions to the short clip circulating on X.

Saturday's finale included appearances by Too Short, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, marking the end of Jay-Z's anniversary performances.

NFL Has Not Confirmed Jay-Z's Super Bowl Booking

On 20 October, Puck reported, citing unnamed sources, that Jay-Z had chosen himself to headline Super Bowl LXI. The game is scheduled for 14 February 2027 at SoFi Stadium.

Jay-Z's company Roc Nation has worked with the NFL since 2019, advising on artists for major league performances. The arrangement was extended in 2024, but that role does not, by itself, confirm any artist's selection.

Asked about the report on 21 October, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell declined to confirm it. 'We haven't announced anything,' he said, adding that the league would not comment until making an announcement.

He’s basically saying question everything but him 😂 — G O J O (@essexveryown) October 25, 2026

Jay-Z had previously acknowledged that booking himself might appear self-serving. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner in 2024, he said, 'I don't know. I thought it would be selfish to pick myself too early.'

'Maybe one year,' he added, leaving open the possibility of a future appearance without committing to one.

Roc Nation's involvement has coincided with halftime performances by Rihanna, Usher, Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny. The possibility of Jay-Z joining that list remains a reported prospect, not an announced engagement.

For now, the league has issued no official booking confirmation, leaving the rapper's fiery stadium remarks as an unscripted moment in a celebrated career.