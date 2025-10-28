Grammy-winning singer SZA has found herself at the centre of an online firestorm after a remark she made about Apple's new iPhone 17 reignited debate over celebrity hypocrisy and moral responsibility.

The 34-year-old Kill Bill star waded into controversy when she commented on an Instagram post featuring Dua Lipa, jokingly praising the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The post, captioned 'If anyone asks if the iPhone 17 Pro Max is worth it, just show them this (wait for the zoom out)', drew an unexpectedly serious response from SZA.

'Children in Congo literally died for this phone. I absolutely hope the zoom was worth it,' she wrote.

The Comment That Sparked the Storm

The remark quickly went viral, flooding X (formerly Twitter), TikTok and Instagram with reactions. Many praised SZA for shedding light on the human cost of cobalt mining in Congo, where much of the world's smartphone batteries originate.

But others were quick to accuse her of hypocrisy, pointing out that she regularly posts from an iPhone and has featured Apple products in her own promotional content.

Critics argued that her moral stance rang hollow while continuing to benefit from the very technology she condemned.

One user wrote, 'It's always the celebrities preaching about ethics while tweeting from the same devices they're criticising.' Another added, 'You can't call out iPhones when you're literally using one every day.'

Despite the backlash, supporters defended the singer, arguing that acknowledging systemic exploitation should not disqualify her from owning modern technology.

The Story Behind Congo's Cobalt Mines

The controversy has shed light once again on the dark reality of cobalt mining in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Around 70 to 75 percent of the world's cobalt — an essential material in lithium batteries used for smartphones, laptops, and electric vehicles — comes from the region.

Reports from human rights groups like Amnesty International and Save the Children reveal that tens of thousands of children work in these mines, often in dangerous conditions with little to no safety equipment. Many dig by hand for hours each day for only a few dollars.

In 2019, the human rights organisation International Rights Advocates filed a lawsuit in Washington, D.C., against major technology firms including Apple, Google, Dell, Microsoft, and Tesla. The case accused these companies of aiding and abetting the deaths and injuries of children working in Congolese mines.

Apple has since pledged to use 100 per cent recycled cobalt in its products by 2025 and insists it audits its suppliers to ensure ethical sourcing. Still, the DRC government lodged new complaints in 2024 against Apple's subsidiaries in France and Belgium, alleging the ongoing use of conflict minerals — claims that Apple has denied.

Fans Divided Over Celebrity Activism

SZA's remark has reignited an old argument: can celebrities truly criticise corporate exploitation while continuing to benefit from the same systems? Critics called her comments performative, arguing that awareness without personal change amounts to moral posturing.

'Maybe it's just my common sense here, but she's clearly talking about buying new phones first for no reason. Simply holding up an iPhone in a mirror selfie does not go against that unless she bought a new phone first,' one fan wrote. Others defended her intentions, saying that her statement sparked important discussion about global exploitation that most consumers ignore.

The debate reflects a growing tension between celebrity influence and genuine activism. Public figures are expected to speak out on humanitarian issues, yet when they do, they often face backlash for perceived hypocrisy.

Maybe it's just my common sense here but she's clearly talking about buying new phones first no reason. Simply holding up an iPhone in a mirror selfie does not go against that unless she bought a new phone first

Who Bears the Blame?

Beyond the online drama, the incident raises deeper questions about consumer ethics. In an increasingly connected world, avoiding products linked to exploitation can feel impossible. Experts argue that responsibility should not fall solely on individuals or celebrities but on corporations and governments to ensure fair labour practices.

Anti-slavery economist Siddharth Kara, who has studied the cobalt trade extensively, wrote that global tech demand has created 'a moral crisis hidden inside every smartphone and battery'.

'Every time we charge a phone, we are connected, in some way, to the suffering in Congo,' Kara said in a 2023 report.

While SZA's words may have sparked anger, they have also revived attention to an issue many prefer to ignore. Whether she is guilty of hypocrisy or simply human for participating in a flawed system, her comment has forced the internet to confront an uncomfortable truth: the devices we rely on every day often come at an unseen human cost.