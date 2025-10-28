Fans of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man have fresh reason to hope as talks of a possible fourth film in Sam Raimi's beloved franchise are still alive.

Mattson Tomlin, co-writer of The Batman, who has long expressed interest in writing Spider-Man 4, sparked excitement this week after revealing he has not been turned down by the studio.

Responding to a fan who asked for an update, Tomlin replied: 'I haven't gotten a no yet.' His concept reportedly explores Maguire's Peter Parker as a husband and father, a far cry from the struggling hero fans last saw in 2007.

Maguire, Sam Raimi and Kirsten Dunst Want to Return

Tomlin's update reignited fan hopes, especially after the film's original stars and director have all voiced enthusiasm for another instalment.

Tobey Maguire said in Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Official Movie Special (2023) that he would never turn down another opportunity to play the web-slinging hero.

'If these guys called me and said, "Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?" or "Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?", it would be a yes. Because why wouldn't I want to do that?' he said.

Kirsten Dunst, who played Mary Jane Watson, has also expressed interest in reprising her role. Speaking on The Supes Show earlier this month, she said: 'I don't know if the fans are into it, but me and Tobey doing that again, with kids, would be interesting.'

Director Sam Raimi, whose Spider-Man trilogy defined superhero cinema in the early 2000s, echoed the sentiment. In a 2022 interview with Moviepilot, he said the Marvel multiverse opened new possibilities for returning to the franchise.

'I didn't think it was possible, but after jumping back in with the multiverse I realised, just like Doctor Strange does, anything is possible now. So I'm completely open to it,' said Raimi, who also directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Slow and steady wins the race. There won’t be anything to say about that for a long time (if ever!) because it involves a lot of people and politics and things going right that have nothing to do with me, but I haven’t gotten a “no” yet! https://t.co/hdYju4h0p4 — mattson tomlin (@mattsontomlin) October 26, 2025

A Missed Opportunity for Closure

Raimi originally planned a fourth film starring Maguire, slated for release in May 2011. However, Sony scrapped the project due to creative differences and later rebooted the franchise with Andrew Garfield as the new Peter Parker.

If Tomlin's screenplay is approved, it could finally give fans the emotional closure they have waited nearly two decades for. Spider-Man 3 ended with Peter and Mary Jane reconciling, but their future remained uncertain. A continuation could explore Peter's life as both a superhero and a family man, a dynamic that fans have never seen play out in Raimi's universe.

Honestly right now my main interest in this respect would be to write a Spider-Man 4 where Tobey’s Spider-Man is juggling being a husband and a father. Spider-Man as a father is where I gravitate towards given the last 8 films. https://t.co/tXdKKY7tBu — mattson tomlin (@mattsontomlin) July 31, 2025

What's Next for Spider-Man

While Raimi's Spider-Man 4 remains unconfirmed, Marvel Studios is already moving ahead with a fourth Spider-Man film in the MCU. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set for release in 2026, continuing Tom Holland's storyline.

As for Tomlin's proposed version, fans may have to wait longer. Industry insiders suggest studio politics could delay progress, but with growing fan support and the original cast on board, Spider-Man 4 may still find its way back onto the big screen.