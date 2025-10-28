Twitch streamer and YouTuber QTCinderella has sparked a fierce backlash after defending her friendship with a content creator accused of making racist and homophobic remarks during a now-deleted livestream.

The 30-year-old influencer came under fire after telling viewers she would not cut ties with people accused of hate speech, saying kindness toward them did not make her 'a racist' or 'a homophobe'. Her remarks, made during a broadcast with fellow streamers Vanillamace and KatieB, were widely condemned as dismissive and 'tone-deaf'.

Controversial Remarks Spark Outrage

During the stream, QTCinderella said she still maintains connections with people who have been accused of making offensive comments.

'I will never believe that if I'm kind to a hateful person, that means I agree with them. If I'm around a racist person, that doesn't make me a racist,' she said.

She cited her friendship with streamer Lacy, who has faced criticism for making homophobic jokes. 'Lacy makes some homophobic jokes sometimes, and I'm not comfortable with them. Lacy knows he can't make those jokes around me,' she said, insisting that 'you are not who you associate with'.

Viewers said the conversation began casually but soon became uncomfortable. Both Vanillamace and KatieB appeared reluctant to engage after the controversial comments, and QTCinderella later urged the video-on-demand (VOD) version of the stream to be deleted, a move fans saw as an attempt to erase the evidence.

QT when your bf Ludwig has a gay card and was at twitch con making fun of queer people, and when your new besties from Faze that you are obsessed with are homophobic and transphobic on the daily.. what do you expect us to think about when you are actively associating with them! pic.twitter.com/pipRGmwJiL — 👻 Ghostly White Boy 👻 (@ABWB_Ryan) October 25, 2025

Backlash on Social Media

Clips and screenshots from the stream spread rapidly on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), with critics accusing QTCinderella of downplaying the importance of rejecting discriminatory behaviour.

One Reddit user wrote: 'I hate that QT dragged Katie and Vanilla into this. QT did not need to have this conversation with them on video chat.'

Another user on X shared a clip of the stream, calling the streamer's defence 'a perfect example of privilege'.

Many questioned her judgment and the message her comments send to the thousands of fans who follow her brand built on inclusivity and female empowerment.

qtcinderella saying she wouldnt drop a racist is the craziest and most privileged shit i have ever seen pic.twitter.com/WyIhSeI2ei — blud 🎧 (@daddybludd) October 26, 2025

QTCinderella Issues Public Apology

Facing mounting criticism, QTCinderella issued a public apology on social media, expressing regret for her remarks and acknowledging the hurt they caused.

'I'm sorry to those affected, especially members of the queer community and people of colour,' she said. The streamer admitted that her comments were 'irresponsible and wrong', adding that she had failed to communicate her thoughts clearly.

She maintained, however, that her original intention was to express empathy, not endorsement, and said she now understood why her remarks were seen as harmful.

Reflecting on the controversy, she added that she felt 'annoyed' with her own delivery after rewatching clips from the stream and accepted full responsibility for the fallout.

QTCinderella apologizes to the people she’s hurt



pic.twitter.com/BaRaRZPAjn — yeet (@Awk20000) October 27, 2025

A Lesson in Accountability

QTCinderella's remarks reignited broader debate about parasocial influence and the responsibility of high-profile creators to condemn prejudice. While some fans accepted her apology, others argued that her decision to delete the VOD undermined her sincerity.

The controversy serves as a reminder of how quickly online conversations can escalate and how fragile reputations can be in an era where creators are expected to practise what they preach.