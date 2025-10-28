Deborra-Lee Furness is reportedly 'set to release' a 'tell-all memoir' after ex-husband, Hugh Jackman, was spotted publicly with his new love, actress Sutton Foster, months after their divorce was finalised.

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman's Relationship

The two met back in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli and married a year later in Melbourne. They went on to share a 27-year marriage.

Furness and Jackman adopted two children, Oscar and Ava, after experiencing fertility struggles. Furness has spoken about how being a parent has shaped her and made her reflect on her own flaws.

In September 2023, the couple announced their separation, saying their 'journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth', while emphasising that family would remain their top priority.

Furness filed for divorce in May 2025, which was finalised a month later in New York, ending what she described as a 'profoundly painful' chapter.

Sources close to the actress said the split stemmed from growing emotional distance and a sense of 'betrayal'.

'My heart and compassion go out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It's a profound wound that cuts deep,' Furness said.

Furness' Divorce Journey Diary 'Tell-All Memoir'

Following the emotional split, reports claimed that Furness was 'flooded with very tempting book offers'.

'As soon as their break-up was announced, Deborra-Lee was inundated with mega-deals to write the truth about what it was like behind closed doors with Hugh,' an insider told Daily Mail.

After months of silence, insiders now claim the actress has 'changed her mind', and is preparing to share her side.

At the same time, reports have circulated that Jackman has been trying to 'make amends' with his ex-wife — though he was recently spotted in New York City with his new love, Sutton Foster, marking their first public appearance together.

'Hugh has been trying to make peace with Debs for a long while now, but as you can imagine, it has taken her time to feel ready,' a source told Radar Online.

'Settling all the legal stuff seems to have helped because she's finally coming around — they've gotten together a couple of times in New York recently to talk things out. By all accounts, things have improved dramatically, which is fantastic for everyone, most of all their kids.'

Meanwhile, Rob Shuter in his #ShuterScoop reports that Furness was recently spotted meeting with a top publisher in Midtown, New York.

'She was all smiles, but it looked serious,' says a publishing insider who saw her leaving the building of one major publisher. 'There were sample pages, lots of notes — it had the energy of a book deal negotiation.'

One added, 'She's reclaiming her voice. She spent years being known as Hugh's wife. Now she wants to be known for her truth.'

Publishers are reportedly in a bidding war for her memoir, which is being described as a 'bold, emotional story about love, identity, and starting over'. If the deal goes through, it's shaping up to be one of the most talked-about celebrity memoirs of the year.